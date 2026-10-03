Laos Deports 118 Chinese Nationals in Call Center Crackdown

Last Updated on October 3, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – On October 2, authorities in Laos took a major step against transnational crime. Police in Bokeo province officially deported 118 Chinese citizens back to their home country. These individuals were mainly involved in illegal telecom fraud and border violations. This swift move shows a strong push to shut down dangerous regional scam networks.

High-ranking Lao police officers, including Lt. Col. Sisawat Chaiyasaeng, led the secure handover. The large group safely crossed through the Boten checkpoint into Yunnan province, China. Among the deportees, authorities charged 113 people with running illegal call centers. The remaining five suspects were caught sneaking into the country without proper documents.

Key Takeaways

Lao police deported 118 Chinese citizens over call center scams.

Officials handed the suspects over with signed criminal evidence.

Laos recently sent 76 Thai nationals home for similar crimes.

Sharing Evidence Across Borders

The recent handover was more than just moving people across international borders. Both countries signed detailed official documents to officially record the secure transfer. Furthermore, local police closely inspected the electronic devices used by the scammers. Sharing this crucial evidence is vital to taking down these massive crime rings.

Criminal groups often use Bokeo province because it sits near foreign borders. However, local police are now working closely with neighboring countries to stop them. They want to make sure these scammers face strict justice in their home courts. This strong teamwork sends a clear message to other gangs hiding out.

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Thailand Also Sees Deportations

This action follows another massive deportation just a few short days earlier. Lao authorities successfully sent 76 Thai citizens back to northern Thailand. The group crossed the Mekong River via the Fourth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge. Like the Chinese suspects, many Thais worked for illegal online scam syndicates.

Some of the deported Thais were already wanted by local law enforcement. In fact, eight of them had active arrest warrants waiting for them. Their charges included digital fraud, working illegally, and jumping international borders. Ultimately, these joint border efforts prove that Southeast Asian nations are fighting back.

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