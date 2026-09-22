Laos Cybercrime Crackdown Nets Over 6500 Scammers

Last Updated on September 22, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Police in Laos have launched a massive, nationwide operation against online scams and illegal gambling networks. Since the start of the year, they have arrested more than 6,500 suspects across the country. This huge effort clearly shows that local authorities are entirely serious about fighting cybercrime today.

This massive police crackdown began in early 2026 and successfully targeted several well-known criminal hotspots. During these operations, brave officers raided numerous hotels, rental homes, and heavily guarded special economic zones. The recently arrested suspects come from many different countries, including China, Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos.

Key Takeaways

Laos police officially arrested exactly 6,508 people for cybercrime offenses in just nine short months.

The captured criminal suspects include foreign citizens traveling from China, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Myanmar.

Local police teams successfully raided special economic zones, luxury hotels, and various neighborhood rental homes.

During the first six months of this year, determined police officers arrested exactly 4,482 people. The Ministry of Public Security led the charge to break up these large criminal groups across multiple provinces.

In July and August, the national police force expanded their search into various special economic zones. Officers quickly raided well-known areas like the That Luang Lake region and made 1,718 new arrests. Following these massive raids, many nervous criminals started hiding in smaller towns to avoid getting caught.

Because of this intense police pressure, many large scam groups broke apart into much smaller teams. These criminals quickly moved into regular neighborhoods and rented local houses to blend in with citizens. However, the smart police forces followed their trail closely and continued making targeted arrests throughout September.

Recent Police Raids in Vientiane and Beyond

During the month of September, local authorities kept up the pressure with several highly focused raids. In just the first two weeks of the month, they successfully arrested 308 more illegal suspects. Many of these highly successful recent busts took place right in the bustling capital city of Vientiane.

For a clear example, on September 16, diligent police officers checked four different hotels in Vientiane. They quickly caught 41 people who were running dangerous scams and illegal online casinos from their rooms. Surprisingly enough, 40 of the individuals arrested in this specific raid were actually Thai citizens.

Several other recent police busts involved illegal suspects who traveled from various nearby Asian countries. On September 3, another massive raid easily caught organized criminals from China, Myanmar, and Hong Kong. This massive police action sends a very strong warning that Laos is no longer safe for cyber-criminals.

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