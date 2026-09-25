Chinese Man Arrested in Bangkok with Gun, Drugs & Overstay

Last Updated on September 25, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Police recently arrested a 50-year-old Chinese man outside a busy local hotel. The dangerous suspect was caught carrying a loaded gun and bags of illegal crystal meth. Furthermore, records showed he had illegally overstayed his tourist visa by a massive 586 days.

This important arrest is part of a newly launched community safety campaign in the city. A worried citizen called the police after spotting the foreign man acting very strangely. Police officers arrived quickly on the scene to check the situation and secure the area.

Key Takeaways

Police successfully arrested a 50-year-old Chinese national for a massive 586-day visa overstay.

The dangerous suspect was carrying a hidden revolver and 4.8 grams of crystal meth.

A helpful tip from a watchful citizen directly led to this quick and safe arrest.

The scary incident took place in the busy and crowded Wang Thonglang district of Bangkok. A local resident noticed the older man sitting quietly in front of a popular hotel. He looked highly suspicious and seemed to be hiding a dangerous weapon in his bag.

The worried resident quickly called the local police center to report the possible public danger. Officers from the Wang Thonglang Police Station arrived on the scene almost right away. They worked closely with the Immigration Bureau to handle the tense situation safely.

When police officers asked for his travel passport, the foreign man could not provide one. Officers then searched his personal belongings to ensure public safety on the busy street. They quickly found a loaded revolver completely hidden inside his small black carrying bag.

Illegal Drugs and Overstay Discovered

The police quickly took him back to the local station for a much deeper investigation. At the police station, officers carefully checked the man’s larger travel bags and personal items. They found 4.8 grams of crystal meth cleverly hidden inside a small metal box.

The Chinese man also had specific equipment used for smoking the dangerous illegal drug. Later that day, a hospital medical test confirmed he had illegal drugs in his system. Through an official translator, the arrested suspect finally shared his story with the police.

He confidently claimed he bought the illegal drugs from a Chinese friend for 5,000 baht. He also said another friend gave him the gun before he planned to leave Thailand. Police detectives are now actively searching for these other dangerous individuals in the city.

Severe Legal Charges and Future Safety

A deep background check showed a very serious immigration violation by the arrested suspect. The man had stayed in Thailand for 586 days past his legally allowed travel time. This massive visa overstay adds even more problems to his growing list of legal troubles.

The foreign suspect now faces several severe legal charges in the Thai justice system. These include the illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a weapon without a permit. He is also formally charged with drug possession, illegal drug use, and a visa overstay.

This successful arrest highlights the value of the brand new “Wang Thonglang Safe” policy. Police Superintendent Jessada Yangnok proudly leads this strong effort to protect local Thai citizens. The main goal is to completely stop crime, drugs, and illegal weapons in the community.

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