Chiang Mai News

Three Minor Quakes Rattle Chiang Mai Early Friday

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
Quakes Rattle Chiang Mai

Last Updated on October 3, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG MAI – Early Friday morning, a series of three minor earthquakes struck Chiang Mai province. The tremors occurred within a short time span in the Hot district. Residents in the Na Kho Ruea subdistrict experienced the gentle shaking before dawn on October 2, 2026. Fortunately, local authorities quickly monitored the situation to ensure public safety.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department recorded the first tremor at 1:50 AM. This initial quake was the strongest of the group, registering a magnitude of 2.8. It struck at a shallow depth of just four kilometers underground. The agency officially confirmed this event in a public bulletin issued at 2:46 AM.

Key Takeaways

  • Three small earthquakes hit Hot District, Chiang Mai, within a 90-minute window on Friday morning.
  • The largest tremor measured a 2.8 magnitude and occurred at a shallow depth of four kilometers.
  • Authorities report no damage or injuries, and the quakes were too small to trigger major alerts.

Following the first event, the earth continued to shift slightly in northern Thailand. Seismological tools picked up a second, smaller tremor at 2:22 AM. This one measured a mild 1.7 in magnitude. Its source was even closer to the surface, at a depth of just two kilometers.

Roughly an hour later, a third tremor rippled through the exact same area. This final quake happened at 3:24 AM and recorded a magnitude of 1.5. Like the second event, it also had a shallow depth of two kilometers. All three seismic events shared the same epicenter in the quiet Na Kho Ruea subdistrict.

No Damage Reported in the Local Area

Small earthquakes are relatively common in northern Thailand due to active local fault lines. However, they rarely cause significant issues for local communities. The meteorological department noted that these specific quakes were incredibly minor in scale. In fact, they did not meet the criteria for a major CBC emergency alert.

As of Friday morning, local officials have received zero reports of property damage. There are also no reported injuries among the residents of the Hot district. Life in Chiang Mai continues as normal, though scientists will keep watching the region. Local citizens can rest easy knowing that the situation remains fully stable.

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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
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