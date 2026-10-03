The C2 Station: Reading Thailand’s Flood Gauge

Last Updated on October 3, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

What does the C2 reading tell you about flood risk, especially if you live farther down the Chao Phraya? The C2 station, commonly written C.2, is a Royal Irrigation Department gauge in Nakhon Sawan that provides an important upstream signal.

Its measurements help officials assess river conditions, but they aren’t a direct flood forecast for Bangkok or another downstream community. Before drawing conclusions, you need the reading’s timestamp, units, and surrounding river data.

Start by separating what the station measures from what those measurements mean for dam operations and local warnings.

Key Takeaways

C.2 monitors the Chao Phraya in Nakhon Sawan and provides an upstream signal for river management.

Water level measures height above a reference datum; discharge measures water volume passing per second.

The 25.70-meter bank reference belongs to this station, not every community along the river.

Always check observation times, trends, tributary inflows, and Chao Phraya Dam releases before interpreting a reading.

Follow official local alerts and evacuation instructions rather than making safety decisions from one gauge value.

The C2 station and its upstream role

C.2 is an important observation point in Thailand’s Chao Phraya flood-monitoring system. Its value comes from showing conditions upstream of Chao Phraya Dam and downstream communities.

Where C.2 is located and what it measures

The station is in Mueang Nakhon Sawan District, Nakhon Sawan Province, on the Chao Phraya River. Royal Irrigation Department reporting uses it to track water level and river discharge.

Water level appears in meters above mean sea level, commonly labeled m R.T.K. Discharge appears in cubic meters per second, written m³/s.

These measurements describe conditions at the gauge. They don’t tell you the depth of water outside a house, whether a road is passable, or when flooding will begin elsewhere. Because each measurement has a different meaning, keep its unit attached whenever you share it.

How an upstream reading helps guide river operations

The Royal Irrigation Department considers C.2 observations and forecasts alongside tributary inflows when assessing water expected at Chao Phraya Dam. The dam, associated with C.13, is in Chai Nat Province.

Officials need more than the latest upstream number because additional water can enter the river before reaching the dam. Forecast rainfall and changing inflows also affect planning.

Government broadcaster NBT World’s Chao Phraya basin monitoring coverage describes observations across multiple stations. That wider view helps distinguish a change at Nakhon Sawan from conditions farther downstream.

The C2 station supplies evidence for those assessments. Downstream releases and local river conditions still shape the eventual impacts.

How to read C2 water levels and bank references

A useful reading needs a station name, measurement, unit, and observation time. A number without those details can create confusion even when someone copied it accurately.

Water level and discharge are different measurements

Water level describes the river surface’s height relative to the gauge’s reference datum. Because C.2 reports elevation above mean sea level, a reading of 22 meters doesn’t mean the river is 22 meters deep.

Discharge describes the volume passing the station each second. For example, 1,918 m³/s means 1,918 cubic meters of water per second.

Both measurements matter, but they answer different questions. Level shows the water surface’s position; discharge shows how much water is moving through the river.

Also check whether the reported trend is rising, falling, or steady. A trend needs successive observations, so don’t infer it from one isolated reading.

What the 25.70-meter bank reference means

Government reporting gives C.2 a bank-level reference of 25.70 m R.T.K. The Department of Water Resources lists that reference in its September 9, 2026, station table.

Compare the gauge level with this figure using the same elevation units. The difference describes the level relative to the station’s listed bank reference.

However, that comparison doesn’t establish a safe level for the whole basin. Riverbanks, defenses, and ground elevations differ between communities.

A reading below C.2’s bank reference doesn’t establish that downstream homes or roads are safe from flooding.

Local impacts require local information, even when the upstream gauge remains below its bank reference.

Read dated examples without treating them as live data

Published examples make the measurements easier to understand. However, a historical observation remains tied to its timestamp, regardless of when you encounter the report.

What the September 28 reading shows

Thai PBS reported that C.2 stood at 22.51 meters, with discharge of 1,918 m³/s, at 10:00 on September 28, 2026. Those figures describe a particular observation, not conditions whenever someone reads the article.

The report also described the water as 3.69 meters below the bank. That clearance doesn’t reconcile with a 25.70-meter reference and a 22.51-meter level: subtraction gives 3.19 meters.

When reported figures conflict, check the original official bulletin and its reference information. Don’t silently change a figure or assume that one number must be correct. Keep the discrepancy separate from any assessment of flood risk.

Separate observations from planned changes

An observed discharge, a forecast flow, and a planned dam release describe different things. Even when all three use m³/s, their timing and meaning differ.

For example, NBT World’s coverage of RID release plans concerns an announced operational change. Such an announcement isn’t a substitute for a later observation confirming actual conditions.

Look for words such as “observed,” “expected,” and “planned.” Then match each figure to its station and time before comparing it with another update.

Compare C.2 with C.13 and tributary inflows

C.2 and C.13 describe different points in the river system. Therefore, their flow figures aren’t interchangeable, even when reports place them beside each other.

Reports from Thai Post and JS100, quoting Royal Irrigation Department updates, gave C.2 discharge as 2,416 m³/s at 06:00 on October 2, 2026, with a decreasing trend. They reported C.13 flow at 2,500 m³/s.

Those numbers don’t show a contradiction. Water entering between the stations can affect what reaches the dam, while dam operations affect the downstream release.

However, subtracting one figure from the other doesn’t calculate the exact tributary contribution. Observations must also account for timing, travel through the river, and operational conditions.

The distinction between upstream flow and Chao Phraya Dam discharge figures matters when reading headlines. A C.2 measurement describes water passing the upstream station; a dam-discharge figure describes water released through the dam.

Use both to understand the broader situation, while keeping their locations and timestamps separate. Neither number alone establishes the water level in a downstream neighborhood.

Where to find reliable, timestamped water reports

Start with Royal Irrigation Department station information and Chao Phraya water-situation updates. Department of Water Resources reports provide another government source for station tables and basin conditions.

News coverage can make official updates easier to follow. For example, NBT World’s RID water-situation reporting identifies station flow and trends. Still, verify the observation time rather than relying only on the post’s publication date.

When checking a report, look for:

The station name and the date and time of the observation.

Water level, discharge, and the units attached to each measurement.

The reported trend and the bank reference used for comparison.

Chao Phraya Dam releases and relevant tributary information.

Publication time and measurement time can differ. A newly shared screenshot may contain an older observation, so check the timestamp inside the report itself.

Also confirm that you’re reading the correct station row. Tables often contain several gauges, and a nearby number may belong to a different location.

The dated examples here aren’t a live feed. Use the latest official reports when checking present conditions.

Use the gauge alongside local flood warnings

Local flood risk depends on tributary inflows, downstream operations, river conditions, and geography. Rainfall near your community can also create problems that an upstream gauge doesn’t describe.

Reservoir conditions add context to water-management decisions. Nation Thailand’s reservoir and river-station reporting covers both, rather than reducing the situation to a single C.2 value.

However, broader basin information still needs local context. A riverside community may face different conditions from a protected urban area or a neighborhood with drainage problems.

Follow alerts from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, provincial authorities, and your municipality. In Bangkok, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration updates provide local information alongside national river reports.

If officials issue an evacuation instruction, follow it rather than waiting for C.2 to reach a particular number. Likewise, don’t use an upstream reading to judge whether a flooded road is safe to cross.

The C2 station helps you understand the river system. Local alerts provide guidance for decisions about your home, travel, and personal safety.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is C.2 the same as C2?

Yes. C.2 is a common official styling, while C2 is a simplified version of the same station name. When searching reports, use either form, then confirm that the entry refers to Nakhon Sawan.

Does a high C.2 reading mean Bangkok will flood?

A high reading alone can’t predict flooding in Bangkok. Officials also consider tributary water, dam releases, forecasts, and conditions closer to the city. For personal decisions, check Bangkok’s local alerts rather than treating an upstream value as a citywide warning.

How often should I check C.2 data?

Check recent official updates more often during active flood periods, particularly when authorities warn of changing river conditions. The suitable frequency depends on local circumstances and official guidance. Each time, verify the observation timestamp so you don’t mistake a repeated update for a new measurement.

Can I compare C.2 readings from different dates?

Yes, comparisons can show changes when you use the same station, units, and reference information. Account for the observation times and changing river conditions, especially when comparing snapshots several days apart. A past rise or fall doesn’t establish what will happen next.

Put the C2 reading in context

C.2 gives officials and the public a useful view of Chao Phraya conditions near Nakhon Sawan. Its measurements become more useful when you keep water level, discharge, and the bank reference separate.

Before drawing conclusions, check the date and units, then review related river observations and dam releases. Follow local alerts for decisions about safety.

The practical question is what a reading tells you about risk. C.2 answers part of that question, while downstream conditions and official warnings complete the picture.