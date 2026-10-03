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Central Chiang Rai Boosts Safety With Full 2026 Fire Drill

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Central Chiang Rai Boosts Safety With Full 2026 Fire Drill

Last Updated on October 3, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Central Chiang Rai recently hosted its annual fire drill and evacuation simulation for 2026. The shopping center created a realistic emergency scenario to carefully train its staff. This important event aims to improve emergency response times and keep all shoppers safe. Ultimately, the mall wants to prove that visitor safety remains its top priority.

Mr. Sayan Nakbun, the general manager of Central Chiang Rai, led the major event. A total of 643 mall employees and retail staff joined the comprehensive training session. They reviewed their specific duties and practiced exact steps to take during a fire. Consequently, staff members can quickly guide visitors to safe areas without any panic.

Key Takeaways

  • Central Chiang Rai completed its 2026 fire drill to ensure total shopper safety.
  • Over 640 staff members practiced emergency response and safe evacuation steps.
  • Local agencies and partner stores joined the drill to improve community teamwork.

The massive drill used a fake fire scenario to carefully test real-world readiness. Workers practiced basic firefighting skills before guiding crowds to the G-floor parking lot. Learning through hands-on action helps the staff understand exactly what they must do. Therefore, this practical approach greatly reduces confusion and protects lives during an actual crisis.

Central Chiang Rai Fire Drill

Many outside groups joined the shopping center to observe and support the drill. These important partners included the provincial disaster prevention unit, military personnel, and public health officials. Additionally, fire teams from nearby retail stores like Thai Watsadu and Big C Place took part.

Central Chiang Rai constantly focuses on keeping its safety protocols completely up to date. The popular mall regularly improves staff skills while actively monitoring the building for potential risks. Because of this clear dedication, customers, staff, and store owners can feel perfectly secure. Every visit to the shopping center remains a safe, relaxing, and enjoyable experience for everyone.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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