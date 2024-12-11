Chiang Rai Police Seize Over 500 Modified Motorcycles

Over the past week, Chiang Rai police have seized over 500 modified motorcycles equipped with loud exhausts in a sweeping operation. The crackdown is part of a broader initiative to curb noise pollution and reinforce traffic laws in Chiang Rai Province.

Maj. Gen. Manop Senakul, Commander of Chiang Rai Provincial Police, said the seized motorcycles were primarily altered with aftermarket exhaust pipes, notorious for amplifying sound far beyond legal limits.

He said these modifications are not merely a nuisance but a breach of the Department of Transport’s regulations on permissible noise levels. Exceeding these thresholds invites penalties, including fines and vehicle confiscation.

This enforcement effort is part of a provincial-wide campaign to ban illegal motorcycle modifications by young teenagers and youth gangs.

According to Maj. Gen. Manop, the allure of customization, while appealing to young teens, often results in alterations that conflict with legal standards, particularly concerning noise pollution, and that police will continue to suppress and track down modified motorcycles.

The latest seizure involved 520 motorcycles, of which 270 were illegally modified, including motorcycles with loud exhaust pipes and modified motorcycles without license plates or insurance.

Maj. Gen. Manop said owners of the seized motorcycles who pay their fines and prove ownership can get them back. The owners must also guarantee the modified motorcycles will be restored to their factory condition.

He said the remaining motorcycles not claimed by proof of ownership will be subject to auction. Motorcycles without plates or registration will be destroyed.

