Police Officer Shoots and Kills Fellow Officer in Drunken Rage

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Police investigate fellow shooting at Chai Fang restaurant in Phayao.

Police have arrested a senior police officer from the 326th Border Patrol Police Command after he shot and killed a junior officer during a drunken argument in Phayao Province.

Pol. Gen. Pol. Col. Chirawat Pansombat, Deputy Superintendent of the Crime Suppression Division, told reporters that officers were summoned to the Chai Fang Restaurant after a heated argument broke out between two border police officers.

According to restaurant staff, the two men had been drinking heavily when Pol. Lt. Chan Pradit suddenly pulled out his .357 service revolver and shot Pol. Sgt. Maj. Banjerd Techakaew 4 times in the head.

Police, Phayao, Shooting
Forensic examiners collect evidence from the crime scene after shooting

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found Pol. Sgt. Maj. Banjerda dead at a table with blood all over the floor and bloodstains scattered all over the table.

They found Pol. Lt. Chan sitting just 3 meters from the door severely intoxicated, still holding his service revolver. Due to his intoxicated condition, he was unable to give a statement.

The officers initially charged him with intentional murder and carrying a gun into the village without reasonable cause. Shooting a gun in a village or public place without a proper reason.

The body of Pol. Sgt. Maj. Banjerd was taken to Phayao Hospital, where forensic doctors would conduct a postmortem examination before releasing his body to relatives for a funeral.

