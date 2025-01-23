Thailand, China and Myanmar Unite to Tackle Scam Gangs

Authorities from China, Myanmar, and Thailand have reportedly agreed to take action against scam gangs in Myanmar. The country is grappling with widespread fraud issues that have been made worse by civil conflict.

On Tuesday, senior officials gathered in Kunming, located in Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, for a Lancang-Mekong law enforcement cooperation meeting. Participants included delegates from six nations: China, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam.

During the discussions, officials from China, Myanmar, and Thailand discussed efforts to dismantle scam gang telecommunication fraud hubs in Myawaddy, Myanmar, and reached a shared understanding of working collaboratively on the issue.

The representatives committed to strengthening cooperation under the Lancang-Mekong law enforcement framework, prioritizing shared intelligence, coordinated operations, capacity building, and streamlined communication during emergencies.

According to the Global Times, these measures address public safety concerns and effectively fight cross-border crimes.

The meeting spotlighted a rise in online gambling and telecommunication fraud incidents along the Thai-Myanmar border. These crimes have harmed citizens from multiple countries and captured widespread attention. Officials agreed on the need for coordinated efforts to tackle these crimes, prevent their spread, and protect citizens through targeted measures.

Apprehending Scam Gang Ring Leaders

Commitments were made to rescue individuals trapped in fraudulent networks, apprehend ringleaders, and dismantle criminal operations. These actions aim to ensure a secure environment for people in the Lancang-Mekong region and promote stability in cross-border exchanges.

A focused session during the meeting allowed senior officials from China, Myanmar, and Thailand to discuss measures to address telecommunication fraud, specifically in Myawaddy. A constructive agreement was reached to enhance cooperation in addressing this issue.

Separately, the Lancang-Mekong Integrated Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Center (LMLECC) reported on Tuesday that collaborative efforts by six nations—China, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam—resulted in the arrest of 70,000 individuals linked to telecommunication fraud and the rescue of more than 160 victims during operations conducted between August and December 2024.

The LMLECC, the region’s first intergovernmental body dedicated to political security within the Lancang-Mekong framework, hosted a debriefing in Kunming on Operation SEAGULL. This initiative, part of a larger “Safe Lancang-Mekong” operation, targeted telecommunication fraud, associated crimes, and weapons smuggling. The operation, conducted between August and December 2024, delivered significant results.

ASEAN and UNODC Cooperation

Preliminary data revealed that over 160 cases—most involving telecommunication fraud—were solved during the operation. Law enforcement arrested over 70,000 suspects and rescued more than 160 victims.

Representatives from law enforcement agencies across the six countries participated, along with officials from international organizations such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the ASEAN Chiefs of Police.

Chinese actor Wang Xing and other nationals were reportedly held captive near the Thailand-Myanmar border, highlighting the personal toll of these crimes. Wang returned to China on January 10, thanking Chinese authorities, embassies, and law enforcement agencies for their efforts.

During a meeting with diplomats from ASEAN countries in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed China’s willingness to collaborate with ASEAN nations to combat cross-border online fraud and gambling effectively.

Operation SEAGULL

Peng Nian, director of the Hong Kong Research Center for Asian Studies, noted that Operation SEAGULL has demonstrated greater effectiveness in fighting crime than bilateral efforts. While the operation’s first phase yielded notable successes in rescuing victims and disrupting fraud networks, Peng emphasized the need for continued efforts to address unresolved issues.

Peng advised rescuing more victims and establishing a unified information-sharing system among involved nations to better target fraud networks. He also called for a long-term framework among Lancang-Mekong nations to maintain a strong deterrent against these crimes.

The UN estimates that hundreds of thousands of people have been trafficked into scam operations across Southeast Asia since the COVID-19 pandemic. These operations are part of a global fraud industry generating billions of dollars annually for organized crime groups, many of which are linked to Chinese networks. Detailed victim data recently handed over to Chinese authorities underscores the scale of the issue, particularly in areas like Myawaddy near the Thai-Myanmar border.

