Bangkok Motorway Accident Leave Family of 8 Dead, Rescuers in Tears

Bangkok – Eight people have died after a semi-trailer truck crashed into their parked SUV in an emergency lane on a highway just south of Bangkok on Friday. The impact crushed the SUV into another parked semi-trailer, leading to a deadly chain reaction.

Bangkok Highway police report that on the evening of 24 April 2025, just after 10 pm, a major crash was reported on Motorway 7 near kilometre marker 23+500, heading towards Ban Chang in Chonburi, close to the Lat Krabang toll station.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and found an 18-wheeled semi-trailer from Chonburi loaded with asphalt, with the front cabin crushed. The driver, Mr. Saneh Doktakhian, 60, was trapped behind the wheel.

In front of the lorry was a white Chevrolet Captiva SUV from Udon Thani, which was completely crushed. Inside, eight people were found dead and were trapped in the mangled vehicle.

Rescue workers used heavy tools to remove the bodies. Two survivors, a 12-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman, were helped at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Police said body parts, including arms, legs and part of a head, were found inside the wreckage, with identification pending further examination. All the deceased were sent for autopsy at Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra forensic centre in Samut Prakan.

Mr. Jet Sookklin, a volunteer from Ruamkatanyu Foundation, was first on the scene and told reporters that rescue workers were reportedly moved to tears upon witnessing the carnage.

One of the two survivors, the 12-year-old girl, told the police that there were ten of them in the vehicle, on their way to visit her parents in Rayong province. She said her uncle, the driver, stopped the car behind a lorry, parked on the hard shoulder of the motorway.

She and her cousin 18, got out to fetch a diaper from the boot for a baby inside the vehicle when suddenly, another lorry, which was pulling onto the hard shoulder, crashed into their vehicle from behind.

Mr. Kwangkaew Janpatum, 51, the truck driver whose vehicle was parked first in the emergency lane, said he and his wife had stopped for a meal in their truck after driving from Chumphon to deliver palm oil in Prachinburi. Within five minutes of stopping, the crash happened, pushing their truck several metres forward.

Police Colonel Kuk-Kong Deesawat, head of Highway Police Division 8, said an initial investigation found the SUV had 10 people inside, travelling from Bangkok to Rayong. When they reached the scene, one truck was already parked in the emergency lane.

The SUV stopped behind it, and some passengers got out to fetch a nappy. Another truck then entered the emergency lane at high speed and crashed into the back of the SUV, causing the deadly pile-up.

Relatives of the victims have been contacted and are travelling to the hospital. Investigators will question the surviving driver and witnesses, and review CCTV footage to better understand what caused the crash.

Thailand ranks among the countries with the most road accidents each year. Around 20,000 people lose their lives on Thai roads annually, which comes out to about 50 to 56 deaths every day.

In 2023 alone, there were 939,713 reported accidents, causing 14,737 deaths and injuring 924,799 people. Between January 1 and October 6, 2024, the numbers show 10,551 people killed and 643,291 hurt in road crashes.

Speeding is a major factor, especially on highways and during long-distance trips. Truck drivers often feel pressure to meet tight delivery windows, which leads them to drive faster. Long hours behind the wheel can make drivers tired and less alert.

Reports from the Ministry of Transport and police often list fatigue as a cause of deadly crashes, though there aren’t many detailed numbers just for truck-related incidents.

Mechanical problems also play a big role. Issues like faulty brakes, bald tires, or electrical problems cause many accidents every year. Trucks that carry loads heavier than they should are harder to handle, especially on hills or sharp turns.

Many small trucking companies don’t keep up with regular maintenance, so their vehicles are more likely to have breakdowns or fail during a trip.

