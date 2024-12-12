Cyber Police Arrest Couple Running Illegal Lottery

Police from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (Cyber Police) have arrested a couple in Mae Sai Chiang Rai for running an illegal online lottery service.

Following an investigation, Cyber police discovered illegal online Lao lottery sales through advertisements for a Facebook page, and Line called “Lao Lottery Set 4 Numbers,” which offered Lao lottery betting services every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

After expanding the investigation, investigators discovered that Ms. Kwanjira was advertising the online Lao lottery on the Facebook page and Line app and applied for a search warrant.

On Thursday afternoon, Cyber Police raided the home and found Ms. Kwanjira and her husband, Mr. Suphakorn, sitting in front of computers in the bedroom, answering customer service chats, transferring money, and receiving money from customers.

Police seized the computers, mobile phones, over 400,000 baht in cash, and gold jewelry and took them to Mae Sai Police Station for legal proceedings.

Upon questioning, Ms. Kwanjira admitted that she sold lottery tickets online through a Facebook page, posted ads to attract buyers, and communicated with them through the Line app.

Mr. Suphakorn admitted that he was the administrator of an online gambling website that offered casinos, lottery, and various online games and had over a million baht monthly turnover.

The pair were charged with organizing gambling or using tricks to entice, advertise, or directly or indirectly invite others to play or gamble on electronic media under the Computer Crimes Act.

