Police Launch Manhunt for Chinese Man Over Model’s Death in Bangkok

Police in Bangkok have launched a nationwide manhunt for a Chinese man after the body of a 22-year-old model was found in a hotel room. The victim, identified only as “Airada,” who worked for a modeling agency allegedly linked to a police officer.

CCTV footage reveals a suspect arriving at a hotel in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi area at 11:13 p.m. on February 9. Later, a 22-year-old Thai woman was found dead in a room rented by this Chinese national, who is now the subject of a police search.

Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), Pol Maj Gen Noppasin Poonsawat said he has directed a thorough and urgent investigation into the incident.

Initial findings indicate that Ms Airada was hired via a modelling agency to spend time with a Chinese client, identified only as “Duoying.” Police learned that individuals working for this agency are often required to take drugs while entertaining clients.

Hotel surveillance footage shows the suspect checking in at 11:16 p.m. Ms Airada was seen entering his room at 2:52 a.m., but by 6:16 a.m., the man had left alone. No one else was seen entering or exiting the room.

Hours later, hotel staff discovered her body and contacted the Bangkok Metropolitan Police.

According to the Bangkok Post, investigating officers found no obvious injuries or signs of a struggle in the hotel room.

Pol Maj Gen Noppasin assured that justice would be served for the victim’s family, promising a swift and transparent investigation. He also warned that any officers found obstructing the case would face strict penalties.

Authorities are questioning witnesses and conducting forensic analysis at the scene. Police will also summon the owner of the modelling agency for further questioning.

Pol Maj Gen Noppasin said an warrant has been issued for the Chinese suspect on charges of reckless endangerment causing death. Immigration police have been notified to monitor border checkpoints as the search continues.

A friend of the victim told reporters that Airada had never used drugs or worked in modelling before. Her sister echoed these claims, adding that a police officer tried to convince the family to drop the case in exchange for money.

She explained that he claimed to work for the modelling agency had offered 100,000 baht for funeral costs. Later, the offer increased to 200,000 baht, which the family refused.

The family contacted the Central Investigation Bureau division of the Bangkok Metropolitan police after the offer jumped to 500,000 baht in compensation, fearing the murder case wouldn’t be handled fairly.

