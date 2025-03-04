Police Take Down “OTP 55” Gambling Network, Seize Millions in Luxury Cars and Cash

Police have dismantled an online gambling network known as “OTP 55,” uncovering massive operations. Investigators seized luxury cars and tracked annual cash flow of over 400 million baht, and are now looking to track other connections tied to the illegal gambling ring.

On March 3, 2068, Police Maj. Gen. Natthawut Phakphoom, Deputy Commissioner of Provincial Police Region, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Chairap Choonhawat, Commander of Uthai Thani Provincial Police, announced the results of a recent crackdown on online gambling.

The operation, conducted between February 14-28, 2068, involved targeted searches in Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province.

Police arrested four suspects tied to the “OTP 55” gambling website network, including Mr. Chutipol Jongsiriwat, the site owner, Mr. Natthawut Jongsiriwat, Mr. Saran Tissaranakul, a programmer, and an individual responsible for mule bank accounts.

Investigators also seized luxury cars and identified an annual cash flow exceeding 400 million baht.

Police searched four properties and confiscated critical evidence. Items seized included five luxury vehicles—BMW 750e, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche Panamera4, Toyota Alphard Z, and Ford Ranger—two motorcycles, four land title deeds, and electronic devices such as three iPads and ten mobile phones.

Additionally, authorities obtained 21 bank books and ATM cards, a safe containing over 4 million baht in cash, as well as branded handbags, luxury watches, and jewellery.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Natthawut Phakphoom stated that the investigation began with cases linked to online gambling in the Lan Sak Police Station jurisdiction, Uthai Thani Province. This led to uncovering a broader network of online betting activities.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects had rented servers in Poipet, Cambodia, while the website’s main operations were managed in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province.

The website had reportedly been running for over three years, using multiple bank accounts and generating monthly revenues of at least 40 million baht, totalling more than 400 million baht annually.

The investigative team sought arrest warrants for the suspects from the Uthai Thani Provincial Court. Police from Region 6, with support from Hat Yai Police, then raided targeted properties believed to be associated with the gambling operations.

The raids resulted in the arrest of all four suspects and the seizure of substantial evidence. The suspects and evidence were handed over to the Lan Sak Police Station for further legal action. Authorities are continuing to investigate others involved in the operation.

The four suspects face charges of “operating online gambling” and “engaging in money laundering,” both serious offences. Police have pledged to enforce the law strictly and address cybercrime issues rigorously.

They also urged the public to be cautious of fraudsters and avoid participating in online gambling, as it is not only illegal but also poses significant risks of financial loss and exploitation.

