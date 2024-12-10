Chiang Rai to Experience Cooler Weather Over the Next 7 Days

The Meteorological Department predicts that the weather will be colder, with strong winds, and temperatures will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius in the next 7 days due to a high-pressure area or moderate cold air mass from China.
The Chiang Rai mountain range will be cold. Due to the dry air and strong winds, people in the area should care for their health and be careful of fire hazards.
Chiang Rai and the Northern Region:
Cool weather in the morning for Chiang Rai.
Minimum temperature 19-21 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 31-33 degrees Celsius
Cold weather on Chiang Rai mountaintops of Phu Chi Fa and Doi Chang, minimum temperature 8-15 degrees Celsius
Eastern wind, speed 5-15 km/hr.
Northeastern region:
Cool-weather with morning fog and temperatures will rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius
Minimum temperature 16-21 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 31-33 degrees Celsius
Cool to cold weather on mountaintops, minimum temperature 12-16 degrees Celsius
Northeastern wind, speed 10-25 km/hr.
Central region:
Cool-weather with morning fog and temperatures will rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius
Minimum temperature 21-23 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius
Northeastern wind, speed 10-20 km/hr.
Eastern region:
Cool-weather with morning fog, and the temperature will rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius
The lowest temperature is 21-23 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 32-34 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly winds, speed 15-35 km/hr.
The sea has waves about 1 meter high, and far from the shore, the waves are 1-2 meters high.
Southern region (east coast):
Thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area
Mostly in the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat
Minimum temperature 23-24 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 29-34 degrees Celsius
From Nakhon Si Thammarat upwards: Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr.
The sea has waves 1-2 meters high; in areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters
From Songkhla downwards:
Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr.
The sea has waves approximately 2 meters high; in areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters
Southern region (west coast):
Thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area
Mostly in the provinces of Krabi, Trang and Satun
Minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 31-32 degrees Celsius
Eastern winds 15-30 km/hr.
The sea has waves lower than 1 meter; further from shore, waves are higher than 1 Meters
Area with thunderstorm waves higher than 2 meters
Bangkok and surrounding areas:
Partly cloudy with morning fog, and temperatures will rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius
Minimum temperature 23-24 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius
Northeasterly winds, speed 10-20 km/h
