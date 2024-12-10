Chiang Rai to Experience Cooler Weather Over the Next 7 Days

The Meteorological Department predicts that the weather will be colder, with strong winds, and temperatures will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius in the next 7 days due to a high-pressure area or moderate cold air mass from China.

The Chiang Rai mountain range will be cold. Due to the dry air and strong winds, people in the area should care for their health and be careful of fire hazards.

Chiang Rai and the Northern Region:

Cool weather in the morning for Chiang Rai.

Minimum temperature 19-21 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 31-33 degrees Celsius

Cold weather on Chiang Rai mountaintops of Phu Chi Fa and Doi Chang, minimum temperature 8-15 degrees Celsius

Eastern wind, speed 5-15 km/hr.

Northeastern region:

Cool-weather with morning fog and temperatures will rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperature 16-21 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 31-33 degrees Celsius

Cool to cold weather on mountaintops, minimum temperature 12-16 degrees Celsius

Northeastern wind, speed 10-25 km/hr.

Central region:

Cool-weather with morning fog and temperatures will rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperature 21-23 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius

Northeastern wind, speed 10-20 km/hr.

Eastern region:

Cool-weather with morning fog, and the temperature will rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius

The lowest temperature is 21-23 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperature is 32-34 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly winds, speed 15-35 km/hr.

The sea has waves about 1 meter high, and far from the shore, the waves are 1-2 meters high.

Southern region (east coast):

Thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area

Mostly in the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat

Minimum temperature 23-24 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 29-34 degrees Celsius

From Nakhon Si Thammarat upwards: Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr.

The sea has waves 1-2 meters high; in areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters

From Songkhla downwards:

Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr.

The sea has waves approximately 2 meters high; in areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters

Southern region (west coast):

Thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area

Mostly in the provinces of Krabi, Trang and Satun

Minimum temperature 23-25 ​​degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 31-32 degrees Celsius

Eastern winds 15-30 km/hr.

The sea has waves lower than 1 meter; further from shore, waves are higher than 1 Meters

Area with thunderstorm waves higher than 2 meters

Bangkok and surrounding areas:

Partly cloudy with morning fog, and temperatures will rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperature 23-24 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius

Northeasterly winds, speed 10-20 km/h

