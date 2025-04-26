Dead Body Young Woman Found Lying Naked in Chiang Rai Canal

Chiang Rai – On Friday, police reported the discovery of the body of a woman found nude and badly decomposed, lying in a dry water channel between Ban Huai Duea and Ban Maiya Mittrapap. Initial checks suggest she had been dead for at least a month.

Pol Lt. Nitiphun Kanyamoon told CTN News that they were alerted around 4:00 p.m. and he and his team responded to the scene, joined by forensic officers and a local doctor.

He said the woman’s body was found hidden in thick weeds, making it hard to spot from above. The area is close to longan orchards and rice paddies, near the border of two villages in the Maiya Subdistrict.

When they removed the weeds, they found the naked body of a woman in the dry channel. Her legs were apart, one hand raised, and the other clenched with soil. They believe she had been dead for about a month.

Due to the body’s condition, police could not confirm her identity or even her gender at first. Most of the abdomen and lower body were missing, likely from animal activity. However, the long hair and chest led them to believe the victim was female.

Forensic examiners estimate she was between 15 and 25 years old. Her body was sent to Chiang Mai’s Maharaj Nakorn Hospital for an autopsy.

Pol Lt. Nitiphun said they have already started checking for missing persons in the area. Since the body was found naked, investigators suspect she may have been assaulted and dumped there to cover up a crime. Police are waiting for autopsy results to confirm the cause of death.

Mr Sorasak Kongtham, the village headman of Ban Maiya Mittrapap, said that the first person to find the body was Lan Khadkaew, a local farmer in his 60s. He was clearing his paddy for the planting season when he noticed a strong smell and found the body.

He called the local rescue team and notified the headman. The body showed no signs of a struggle, and nothing belonging to the woman was found nearby. The news quickly spread, and many villagers came to see. Some were moved to tears, expressing sympathy for the victim.

The headman said he checked with nearby communities but found no reports of missing women in the area. He also believes that the woman was likely killed elsewhere and her body dumped here, since she had no clothes on.

Details like her age and exact time of death are still unclear. After news of the discovery spread online, one family came forward to see if the victim matched their missing relative. DNA samples are being compared to the unidentified body.

Families with missing relatives are encouraged to contact Phaya Mengrai Police with information. Once the legal process is finished and the body is identified, arrangements can be made for the family to claim her for religious rites.

