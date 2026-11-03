Bangkok Police Nab Predator Blackmailing Little Girls Online

BANGKOK – Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing young girls online. Officers from the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division detained the suspect in Chachoengsao province following parental complaints. Investigators confirmed that the man coerced minor victims into dangerous acts after contacting them on popular social networks.

The case came to light when an alarmed mother checked her daughter’s smartphone. She discovered threatening messages alongside extortion attempts originating from gaming communities. Consequently, law enforcement officials intervened quickly to protect the child and secure digital evidence.

Key Takeaways

Police captured a 28-year-old suspect in Chachoengsao for grooming and extorting girls aged 10 to 13.

The predator groomed minors through TikTok and Roblox before shifting communication to private Discord servers.

Investigators discovered at least three confirmed young victims while pursuing multiple felony charges across Thailand.

Grooming Tactics on Popular Gaming Platforms

According to investigative reports from Daily News Thailand, the suspect targeted female children between 10 and 13 years old. He established initial contact through TikTok and the virtual gaming universe Roblox. Once he gained their trust, he persuaded the girls to move to Discord.

After moving conversations to private chat rooms, the suspect fabricated false accusations against the minors. He claimed the children broke legal statutes and threatened to report them to law enforcement. Fearing legal punishment and parental anger, the frightened girls complied with his invasive orders.

The perpetrator then ordered the victims to turn on video calls and engage in self-harming, abusive sexual acts. In one extreme instance, he forced a 13-year-old child to insert multiple domestic objects into her body. Police revealed that at least three young victims endured this harrowing digital abuse.

Extortion Threats and Immediate Police Intervention

After recording the video calls without consent, the man launched aggressive blackmail campaigns. He demanded continuous money transfers while threatening to publish the private recordings across the victims’ schools. Furthermore, the relentless intimidation caused severe psychological distress until an alert parent intervened and reported the crimes.

Under official directives from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, tactical teams raided the suspect’s residence in Chachoengsao. During police interrogations, the suspect confessed to multiple extortion offenses. Detectives subsequently seized mobile phones, computers, and digital storage units containing sensitive material.

Authorities transferred the accused to Ladprao Police Station to process formal indictments under Thai criminal statutes. Prosecutors filed severe charges including child sexual abuse, extortion, coercion, and unlawful possession of child sexual abuse material. Meanwhile, investigators continue examining electronic devices to uncover additional hidden victims.

In light of these events, law enforcement experts urge parents to monitor youth interactions on gaming networks closely. Establishing open family conversations helps young gamers spot deceptive online behavior early. Constant parental guidance remains the best defense against predatory digital schemes across the internet.

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