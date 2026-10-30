Bangkok Police Save Mother and Son From Deranged Father

BANGKOK – A terrifying standoff on a busy Bangkok street ended safely after a quick-thinking police commander stepped in. A frantic man armed with a knife took his own wife and young son hostage, demanding a way back to his hometown.

The chaotic scene unfolded late Thursday morning along Phetchaburi Road in the Ratchathewi district. Panicked onlookers called the Phaya Thai police around 10:20 a.m. when they saw the man waving a knife. Officers arrived to find the suspect holding the blade to the necks of his family members.

Key Takeaways

A frantic man held his wife and son hostage with a knife on a busy Bangkok street.

A top police commander stepped in to negotiate and safely rescued the victims.

The suspect, a Laotian national, tested positive for meth and faces four major charges.

Police quickly cordoned off the area and began careful negotiations to calm the desperate man. The suspect initially demanded a police truck to take him to the Mo Chit bus terminal so he could return home. Officers brought a patrol truck, but the man refused to drop his weapon.

Instead, he forced his wife and child into the back of the truck. Seeing the high risk to the hostages, police wisely decided not to drive the vehicle. The standoff continued for nearly an hour as the suspect constantly changed his demands.

He then asked for a motorcycle so he could escape on his own. The tension finally broke around 11:15 a.m. when Major General Worasak Pisitbannakorn arrived at the scene.

Known locally as “Commander Za,” the chief of Metropolitan Police Division 1 took direct control of the rescue effort. He personally stepped in to negotiate with the armed man, keeping a close eye on the hostages.

A Swift and Safe Rescue Mission

Using calm words and smart tactics, Commander Za managed to subdue the suspect without firing a single shot. He quickly pulled the injured mother and child to safety. Emergency workers rushed the victims to a nearby hospital for immediate medical care.

The mother, identified as Mrs. Fai from Laos, suffered minor cuts to her ear and neck. Her young son also had light knife wounds on his neck. Doctors treated both victims, and they are now safe and recovering well away from danger.

Police safely arrested the suspect, identified as Mr. Kaew Phuphet, a Laotian national. At the police station, he tested positive for illegal drugs in his system. He later confessed to taking methamphetamine earlier that morning, which caused severe hallucinations and sudden panic.

Facing Serious Legal Trouble

The suspect now faces very serious legal problems as a result of his actions. Police have charged him with four major crimes according to local laws. These include armed illegal detention, physical assault causing harm, and illegal drug use.

Furthermore, officers discovered he had overstayed his visa, adding serious immigration violations to his record. He was also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon in public without a good reason.

The authorities are processing his case swiftly. This dramatic event highlights the real dangers of drug abuse in the city. Thankfully, the careful work of the local police prevented a major tragedy from happening.

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