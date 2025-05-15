Cyber Police Shutdown Gambling Sites in Chiang Rai and Phayao

Chiang Rai – Cyber police have announced they have taken down online gambling sites in northern Thailand, after carrying out searches at three locations in Chiang Rai and Phayao, uncovering a gambling network with over 274 million baht in cash flow.

Officials described this as one of the largest cases in the region.

Police say they found three major gambling sites linked to these addresses. The operators used rented homes as offices, interacting with customers from there. Before the raids, police collected evidence and secured court warrants for searches and arrests.

The first raid happened at a home in Wiang Chai, Chiang Rai. Officers arrested a 27-year-old woman who managed the CS68 gambling site. This site handled over 240 million baht and had more than 110,000 users. Officers seized a laptop and a router as evidence.

The second location was a house in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. Police arrested two men, aged 27 and 31, who ran the DRAGON88 gambling site. This site has handled more than 12 million baht and served over 25,000 users. Officers collected two computers and a router.

The last raid took place at a house in Mae Sai, Phayao. There, police took a laptop, a router, and a CCTV camera from a group linked to the Webdee999 gambling network. This operation had moved more than 22 million baht and counted about 40,000 users.

Police charged those involved with running illegal gambling operations online and advertising or inviting others to gamble without permission. The case is not over yet. Officers are still searching for others connected to the network, from site owners to those managing bank accounts. Everyone involved will face legal action.

This case highlights the ongoing efforts of the cyber police to track and shut down illegal gambling in Thailand.

Cyber police in Northern Thailand have been actively targeting illegal online gambling operations, focusing on dismantling sophisticated networks that generate significant illicit revenue.

In March, the Cyber Police under Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiewpan targeted two hubs in Ban Du and Mae Chan, uncovering websites like IMBA369, ROYAL BET, and TIME DELAY.

These sites, offering slots, card games, live casinos, sports betting, and lotteries, facilitated over $700 million in annual transactions. Arrests included a Phrae-based admin and a local couple managing the operations, charged with organising illegal gambling.

These crackdowns reveal complex networks using mule accounts, VPNS, and cryptocurrency to evade detection, often intertwined with money laundering and human trafficking.

Despite shutting down thousands of sites, the Cyber Police face challenges due to the rapid adaptability of criminal networks, which frequently change web addresses or relocate to jurisdictions with weaker enforcement, such as Myanmar’s border regions.

The Cyber Police in Thailand, officially part of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), are specialised units tasked with combating cybercrime and technology-related offences. They operate primarily under the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), focusing on crimes such as cyber fraud, hacking, online scams, phishing, and violations of Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.

