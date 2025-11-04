Police Arrest Serial Adulterer for Threatening Estranged Wife With a Handgun

UDON THANI – Police have detained a 62-year-old man who threatened his estranged wife with a gun after she refused to get back together. He reportedly boasted about having affairs with 52 women across 52 communities. Officers from Mueang Udon Thani station were called on Monday after reports of a drunk man threatening his wife with a handgun at a house in tambon Nong Na Kham.

They found Prayong Khammuekchik, a retired municipal driver, at the home of his wife, Phissamai Khammuekchik, 59. The pair split three to four years ago because of his repeated affairs, but they never finalized a divorce.

Ms Phissamai said he arrived drunk, demanded a reunion and waved a handgun while doing so. She had earlier allowed a three-month trial with strict rules, including no cooking or washing for him. He lasted only three days, then left, and later returned drunk on and off, threatening to burn the house down.

The conflict now centres on how to divide their assets. Ms Phissamai says she is ready to divorce, but wants to keep the two houses where she and the children live. She says Mr Prayong can take two other houses in Nong Sai village.

Mr Prayong admitted to drinking at a temple fair and owned up to cheating. He claimed he had been involved with one woman in each of Udon Thani municipality’s 52 communities. He said, “If there were 100 communities, I would have had 100 affairs, but I do not have them now.”

He insisted those relationships were over and said he wanted to return to his family. He added that he only used the firearm to scare his wife and did not plan to hurt her.

Police charged him with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and seized the firearm for inspection. He allegedly thanked his wife for calling the police before officers took him away.

Male Infidelity and Alcohol Abuse in Thailand

Male infidelity and heavy drinking often go hand in hand in Thailand. Cultural attitudes, tourism, and economic strain all play a part. The idea of a “mia noi” (minor wife) has historic roots among elite groups, even though modern law bans polygamy.

Surveys show a wide gender gap. A 2019 Mahidol University study reported that 48% of Thai men admitted to cheating, compared with 19% of women. Some men justify this through “sanuk” (fun) and status. For many, having a side partner signals power, virility, or money.

In Bangkok, some professionals support mistresses, helped by higher male wages. The National Statistical Office reports that men’s median income is 22% higher.

Alcohol feeds the cycle. Thailand is among Asia’s heaviest-drinking countries. WHO figures put per capita consumption at 8.3 litres of pure alcohol in 2023. Lao Khao and SangSom are common at work events, temple fairs, and karaoke bars.

Drinking lowers restraint. A 2021 Chulalongkorn University report linked 62% of reported affairs to alcohol-impaired judgment. Nightlife hubs like Pattaya and Phuket serve “sex tourism”, and both locals and visitors pay for companionship.

Many bar workers move from Isan’s poor farming areas. Police records show alcohol is involved in 70% of domestic violence cases, often after rows about suspected cheating.

Money troubles add pressure. In rural areas, debt from crops or gambling pushes some men to drink as an escape. Migrant workers in cities send money home, then seek cheap thrills in beer halls.

Some wives tolerate a “gik” (casual lover) to keep the household stable, but anger builds. Health campaigns struggle against beer branding at festivals. Buddhist teachings warn against intoxication and adultery, yet scandals still hit the clergy.

Social media adds public exposure. Affairs on Line often spill into viral shaming. Women face harsher judgment, while many men get lighter treatment in divorce. Activists push for accountability, but courts still favour fathers in many custody rulings.

A 2022 Ministry of Justice figure put paternal custody awards at 68%. Real change needs less alcohol in public life and fairer opportunities. Until then, cheating and heavy drinking remain open secrets across Thailand.

