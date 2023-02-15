Connect with us

Two Cases of COVID-19 Subspecies Omicron XBB.1.5 found in Thailand
(CTN News) – According to Dr. Supakit Sirilak, the department’s chief, the Thai Medical Sciences Department has verified two instances of COVID Omicron XBB.1.5, a hybrid of the Omicron BJ.1 and BM.1.1.1 sub-variants.

However, there is no evidence to imply that the hybrid is more dangerous than other sub-variants (Wednesday).

There have been no reports of infection among people close to the two confirmed cases—a Thai and a foreigner—and both have already recovered from the illness. The Medical Sciences Department has informed GISAID about the two incidents.

33,219 XBB were reported between October 26th, 2023 and February 12th of this year.

According to Dr. Supakit, there have been 1.5 verified cases recorded internationally, with 24,505 instances (73.7%) in the United States, 6.6% in the United Kingdom, 5.3% in Canada, 2.65% in Germany, 1.5% in Austria, and 1% each in Ireland and Denmark.

In contrast, he said that although Omicron XBB.1.5 cases in the US have progressively climbed since December, they will not surpass the BN.1 sub-variant, which is likewise readily transmissible.

He claimed that Omicron XBB.1.5 is easily transmissible and can evade the immune system, much like the Omicron XBB.1 sub-variant.

According to Dr. Supakit, the most common subvariants in China are BA.5.2.48 (69.9%) and BF.7.14 (28.3%); however, none are novel variations or more contagious than the subvariants in Thailand.

He disregarded worries that Chinese visitors were spreading the Omicron XBB.1.5 sub-variant in Thailand, adding that just three cases had been found in China since December.

Omicron BA.21, a sub-variant of BA.2.75, is the predominant sub-variant in Thailand.

Despite the fact that the COVID-19 situation is gradually improving, he suggested routine hand washing with sanitizer gel and using face masks in crowded places to lower the chance of contracting the virus.

Four months after having their last dose, the general population should get a booster shot.

