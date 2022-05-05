Ax-Wielding Man Arrested at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport

Police arrested a 34-year-old ax-wielding man after he rode through a security gate on his motorbike and made his way onto the aircraft apron at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport.

Suvarnabhumi airport security said that the man, who they believe was high on drugs, snuck through a gate on a motorbike and made his way onto a restricted area of the aircraft apron.

The airport’s general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn said measures to improve security will be considered after a man got onto the aircraft apron.

According to the Bangkok Post, the 34-year-old suspect, identified as Vachara Khambut from Loei province, drew what looked to be a gun on guards and ordered them to keep back as he headed toward the aircraft apron.

The airport took steps to handle the man which were in accordance with guidelines from the International Civil Aviation Organization, he said. “I can assure everyone that Suvarnabhumi airport maintains its internationally accepted standard of security,” Mr. Kittipong told media outlets.

When a pickup entered, the man on a motorbike slipped through the security gate intended only for Suvarnabhumi airport employees.

The airport security center was alerted and tracked the man’s movements with CCTV cameras near the Suvarnabhumi airport departures area.

The airport grounds crew reported that he was running around wildly near an aircraft parking bay wielding an ax.

When he tried to enter a terminal building, he was stopped by security guards. An ax, a replica handgun, and a pair of scissors were found in his possession.

Mr. Kittipong said a review of airport security measures and improvements will be made in light of the man’s ability to evade security personnel.

