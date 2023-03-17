Connect with us

Covid-19

Scientists Call for the Development of Effective COVID-19 Vaccines
Advertisement

Covid-19

3 Year Into The COVID-19 Pandemic: Reflecting On The Impact And Looking Ahead

News Covid-19

Hong Kong Scraps COVID-19 Mask Mandate Starting March 1: John Lee

Covid-19

California Surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Marking Grim Milestone in Pandemic

News Asia Covid-19 News

Tokyo Reports 992 New COVID-19 Cases

News Asia Covid-19 News

S.Korea New COVID-19 Cases Reach 8-Mon. Low, Deaths & Serious Cases Decline By 4 Mon.

Covid-19

Two Cases of COVID-19 Subspecies Omicron XBB.1.5 found in Thailand

News Asia Covid-19 News

South Korea Offers COVID-19 Shots To Children 6 Months To 4 Years Old Starting Monday

News Asia Covid-19 News

Tokyo COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 1,000 For The First time In 8 Months

News Asia Covid-19 News

COVID-19 New Cases Below 20,000 For 10th Day In South Korea

News Asia Covid-19 News

Japan To Relax COVID-19 Mask Regulations On March 13

Covid-19

The COVID Emergency in the U.S. Ends May 11

News Asia Covid-19 News

South Korea Lifts Visa Restrictions On Short-Term Travelers From China

News Covid-19 News Asia

Japan To Lift COVID-19 Border Controls For Chinese Tourists

News Covid-19

Singapore To Abolish All COVID-19 Border Measures By Feb 13

News Covid-19

U.S. House Passes bill to End Foreign Air Traveler COVID Vaccine Requirement

News Asia Covid-19 News

New COVID-19 Cases Reach 16,120 In South Korea

News Covid-19

NYC Ends Vaccination Mandate Against COVID-19 For City Workers

Covid-19

U.S. House Plans to Vote on Bill Ending COVID Vaccine Requirement for Foreign Air Travelers

News Asia Covid-19

COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Fall To Lowest Level On Saturday

Covid-19

Scientists Call for the Development of Effective COVID-19 Vaccines

Published

22 mins ago

on

Scientists Call for the Development of Effective COVID-19 Vaccines

(CTN News) – According to WHO statistics, over 7 billion people worldwide have contracted COVID-19 (WHO). Starting in China in September 2019, it spread across the globe.

As a result of its rapid spread, by mid-2020, the entire planet had gone into lockdown. The world ground to a halt as people stayed indoors for weeks. That health crisis was the worst on a worldwide scale in recorded history.

Although SARS-COV2 has been reported to have hopped from bats to people, hundreds of additional viruses likely already reside in animals and might transfer once more, with far more severe consequences.

In an interview with USA Today, scientists voiced their fear over a future crisis and urged the global community to develop a more powerful vaccine to protect against all COVID-19.

Experts like the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy Director Michael Osterholm think this vaccination might stop the virus from spreading further.

Need for new vaccines.

Even while vaccines have proven highly effective, scientists have stressed their drawbacks.

“greater preparation for future viruses when they come to the fore,” Dr. Bruce Gellin, chief of global public health policy at the Rockefeller Foundation’s Pandemic Prevention Institute, emphasized.

In the past, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Gates Foundation, and the Michael Osterholm Centre collaborated to create plans of action to curb the spread of infectious diseases, including Ebola, Zika, and influenza.

According to Dr. Gellin, these three groups can serve as models and inspire others to help develop such cutting-edge and effective vaccines. Time, he concluded, would tell.

Vaccination efforts could begin sooner after the first signs of an outbreak, decreasing the time the virus has to spread from person to person.

In addition, scientists have proposed a five-point plan for implementing this strategy.

  • Figure out how the virus behaves in the wild, and then create a vaccine that accounts for that.
  • Vaccines that are effective and safe enough to use against all COVID-19. The importance of vaccine immune response research in moving forward with vaccine development.
  • Determine the efficacy of vaccinations by administering them to animals.
  • Get enough people on board and enough money to make it work.

To promptly identify the virus and take appropriate action against it, the firm plans to implement a comprehensive surveillance virus detection program by 2024, as outlined in the strategic road map.

How to do the vaccination

The scientists have laid forth a roadmap that highlights potential futures that could improve the efficacy of vaccines.

Vaccination against COVID-19 and its variants was proposed to begin early, either in childhood or adulthood.

Second, keeping a stockpile of these vaccines for future use is important. If a coronavirus outbreak occurs, states will need adequate supplies to cope with the initial wave of the outbreak and stop it in its tracks.

The third option can include regular vaccinations and sufficient supplies to deal with an unexpected outbreak.

It was stressed that the vaccines shouldn’t cost too much because low-income nations can’t afford to keep stockpiles or fund vaccine development.

What lies in the future?

Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and nobody wishes they were still living through those times.

During the pandemic, Dr. Gellin added, there was a lot more political will and funding available to tackle the problem head-on.

Osterholm said that while the proposed map detailed the strategy, it failed to indicate who would be responsible for supervising the operation.

He said, “But at least it can help government, donors, and scholars understand what is happening and what has to happen next.”

“Everyone has a transparent perspective of what needs to be done and what is getting done – or is not.”

Related CTN News:

U.S. House Plans to Vote on Bill Ending COVID Vaccine Requirement for Foreign Air Travelers

Chocking PM2.5 Air Pollution Returns to Thailand

U.S. House Vote To End The COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For Foreign Air Travelers
Related Topics:
Continue Reading