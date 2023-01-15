Thailand Offers Paid COVID Vaccine Services for Foreign Visitors

(CTN News) – According to the Department of Disease Control, the Bang Rak Medical Center in the Sathon district now offers paid covid vaccine services for international tourists (DDC).

Foreign visitors may select between Pfizer for 1,000 Baht and AstraZeneca for 800 Baht, according to director-general Tares Krassanairawiwong.

He said there would be a 380 baht price for the immunization and that they were available from Monday through Friday.

He advised anyone interested to phone 02-286-2468 for additional information.

According to Dr. Tares, the facility also offers antigen testing for 150 baht and RT-PCR testing for 900 baht, both of which are accredited by the Department of Medical Sciences.

According to him, test results are available online, and certificates are produced in Thai, English, Japanese, and Chinese.

According to Dr. Tares, the facility also provides testing services for groups of up to 30 persons and on-site services.

He said that on January 12, the National Committee for Communicable Diseases approved the provision of Covid-19 immunization services to those prepared to pay for them.

To offer the service, the committee has directed the DDC to collaborate with public health organizations, state hospitals, provincial public health offices, and hospitals in tourist-friendly provinces, he added.

Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand’s minister of public health, said that increasing Chinese tourists would help Thailand after travel restrictions were loosened in China on January 8.

Mr. Anutin, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said that although maintaining a balance with the requirements of the nation’s economy is crucial, it is equally important to focus on health.

According to him, Thailand had a steady stream of Chinese tourists before the Covid-19 outbreak, which brought in a lot of money for the nation.

In my opinion, Thailand has numerous qualities, including delectable cuisine, first-rate service, and first-rate facilities, and tourism is essential to our country’s economic revival.

He said there is no prejudice towards Chinese travelers since Covid-19 screening is required of all foreign visitors.

This week, the administration dropped a proposal to reinstate the need for foreign visitors to the country to confirm Covid immunization upon arrival.

However, visiting countries like China and India that want negative NCR testing must have health insurance to pay for their medical expenses. If Positive in Thailand

