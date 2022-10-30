Connect with us

Second Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Starts from November 1
Second Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Starts from November 1

Second Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Starts from November 1

(CTN News) – Beginning on November 1, 2022, in Karachi and Hyderabad, the second phase of a seven-day paediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign against Covid-19 will get underway.

To maintain immunity to the virus, little more than 2.5 million kids between 6 and 11 will get the second dosage of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The drive’s first phase occurred between September 19 and 24, 2022. 2,518,312 children, or 105.3 percent of the target population of 2,389,719 children aged 5 to 11, were covered.

The second round of the paediatric Covid-19 immunization campaign will concentrate on giving the second dose of the vaccine to kids who have previously received the first injection.

The effort will be carried out in Karachi’s central, eastern, western, southern, Malir, Korangi, Keamari, and Hyderabad regions.

On an Android phone Excel sheet, technical assistants will record the name, age, gender, Form-B ID of the kid who was immunized / CNIC & contact information of the parent(s), as well as the specifics of the vaccine that was eaten and other logistics employed.

Children who have already received the first dosage of the Covid-19 vaccination will get a second injection to guarantee their protection against the Covid-19 virus, according to Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho.

“We have returned to our usual daily routine due to the Covid-19 immunization, and we now need to safeguard our children and keep them safe from Covid as well,” said Dr. Irshad Memon, project director for EPI Sindh. He asked parents and school administrations to step up and support the government’s initiative.

