Watch out for these 5 Symptoms Even if You’re Vaccinated for COVID

(CTN News) – Recent research outlined five typical symptoms seen in patients who received the COVID vaccine to refute the myth that those previously exposed to the coronavirus are resistant to future infections.

The vaccinated persons should be on the lookout for these five symptoms, according to the UK’s ZOE COVID.

persistent cough

With COVID, a fresh, persistent cough is usual. Coughing for an extended period of time might make one feel sleepy.

Consequently, they could become too worn out to carry out even the most fundamental daily chores.

Chronic coughs may be treated at home using herbal medications. Try sipping ginger tea to ease the pain before a coughing episode starts.

clogged nose

According to the research, a runny nose is a usual symptom. This common sign was seen in previous COVID waves as well.

Because it is a respiratory condition, many continue to have runny noses even after obtaining the appropriate immunizations.

Watery nasal discharge brought on by the viral infection is noticeable all day. Only a small percentage of people with runny noses also have blocked nasal channels. Sometimes steaming may be soothing.

nose obstruction

Breathing is difficult when the nose is blocked. Despite being sitting, you gasp for air. Sleep becomes difficult when a person can’t breathe regularly while sleeping because of a clogged nose.

Instead of using nasal sprays, which could only provide transient comfort, it is best to breathe in the steam to maintain the nasal passages free of infections.

Headache

A headache and a sore throat, a cough, and a clogged nose are also apparent.

Simple tasks like breathing might become quite challenging, which could significantly impact your mind. The virus may also bring on pain and headaches.

Mouth pain

This symptom became one of the most prevalent during the early stages of the Omicron-driven COVID wave.

The ZOE COVID research showed that sore throats were the most common COVID symptom among those who had had vaccinations.

The symptoms of this illness include a persistent burning feeling in the throat, difficulty swallowing, and difficulty speaking.

Related CTN News:

Cancer Vaccine Can Be Developed By 2030, Say Founders Of COVID Vaccine-Makers

CDC Discussing Using Oral Polio Vaccine in NY For the First Time in 20 Years