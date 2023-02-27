Passengers at Thailand’s Don Mueang Airport Complain Over Long Security Lines

Thailand’s Airport authorities have denied a traveler’s complaint about Don Mueang airport’s slow security procedures, claiming that the process is faster than an international standard.

The management of Don Mueang airport stated on Sunday that despite heavy traffic, its staff was effectively handling the increasing demand.

An Airport management spokesperson told The Bangkok Post that the average wait time for each passenger to pass through security at the airport was 14.5 minutes, which was faster than the International Air Transport Association’s 15-minute standard.

On Saturday morning, it responded to a social media complaint about “slow” security procedures for domestic passengers at Don Mueang airport.

According to airport management, there were 37 departing domestic flights carrying approximately 6,000 passengers at Don Mueang airport during the peak hours of 6-8am last Saturday morning.

Passing through security took an average of 14.5 minutes for each passenger during the time period. Airport personnel opened nine channels and activated all 11 carry-on baggage X-ray machines at the time to expedite the scanning process, according to management.

The number of passengers at Don Mueang Airport peaked at 6.30 a.m., according to Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, president of Airports of Thailand, on Facebook, but the average wait time was only 14.5 minutes, well below the IATA standard of 15 minutes.

Thai Airways itself caused a stir this week after a TikTok video exposed the cabin crew forgetting to collect meal trays from passengers prior to landing.

Suvarnabhumi Airport recently gained PVS, or passenger validation systems, to scan boarding passes more efficiently, “to ensure that passenger screening process is fast and accurate, and prevent unauthorized persons from entering restricted or flight-controlled areas.”

While AOT soar in terms of financials, and recently chose flag carrier Thai Airways to trial biometric check-ins at Suvarnabhumi Airport, starting on their Bangkok – Singapore route.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha responded to AOT’s announcement of profits by thanking all tourism-related organizations, agencies and businesses for their role in boosting the economy.

Thailand’s Domestic Travel to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Meanwhile, as Thailand’s economy returns to pre-pandemic levels, the recovery can be directly attributed to more flights.

Thailand’s airports are expected to exceed last year’s levels of domestic and international arrivals, as well as the millions of tourists these flights bring.

According to Airports of Thailand (AOT) in the Nation, the first two months of this year have seen 150,000 flights, more than doubling the number in the same period last year, 67,000 of these flights originated in other countries.

Thailand has also received 23 million passengers this year, which is more than three times the number for the same period last year. This is fantastic news for AOT, which profits from every passenger and flight, whether they arrive or depart.

AOT primarily manages airports and hotels.

Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai are all managed by it (CEI). This year’s net profit is already 30 million baht, or just under a million US dollars, which is a lot better than the more than 4 billion baht loss in the first quarter of last year.

AOT’s revenue from both the aviation and non-aviation businesses totaled 6.5 billion baht, a 279% increase over the same period last year.