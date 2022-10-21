COVID Vaccines Won’t be Mandated For Kids, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says

(CTN News) – According to reporters, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is against requiring children to receive the COVID vaccines.

CDC officials voted Wednesday to add the vaccine to the recommended COVID Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program. There would be no requirement to take the shots.

During a speech to announce an executive order to provide property tax relief to residents affected by Hurricane Ian, DeSantis said, “there will be no COVID Vaccines mandate for your kids.” Parents will make that decision.

As a result of the CDC adding the COVID vaccine and schools potentially mandating students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the governor’s office has received questions.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has not recommended booster shots for children.

He gets a kick out of it whenever people compare it to (measles, mumps, and rubella shots) and things that have been around for decades. Most parents in Florida opt not to give their children booster shots, especially young ones.”

He said the booster shots are new To COVID vaccines, adding that Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo does not recommend them for children. There hasn’t been a proven benefit for that, according to him.

A day before the vote, Ladapo tweeted that Florida would remain the same regardless of the outcome of the CDC panel.

In Florida, nothing changes regardless of whether COVID vaccines are added to routine immunizations tomorrow, he wrote Tuesday. “Thanks to @GovRonDeSantis, COVID mandates are NOT allowed in FL, NOT pushed into schools, & I continue to recommend against them for healthy kids.”

According to Politico, medical experts have pushed back Ladapo’s vaccine stance.

On Thursday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson discussed his opposition to mandatory vaccinations.

“If I’m the governor of Missouri, I’ll do everything in my power to stop the feds from mandating COVID vaccines in our schools,” he tweeted.

