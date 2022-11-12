Connect with us

Covid-19 News Asia

China Reported its Biggest tally of COVID-19 Infections Since late April
Advertisement

Covid-19

COVID Variants Omicron BQ.1/BQ.1.1 Make up 44% of U.S. Cases: CDC

Covid-19 News Asia

China doubles down on zero-COVID Policy after Reopening Rumours Global Markets

Covid-19

COVID Variants Omicron BQ.1/BQ.1.1 Make up 35% Of U.S. Cases: CDC

Covid-19 News Asia

Chinese Workers flee COVID Lockdown at iPhone Factory

Covid-19

Second Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Starts from November 1

Covid-19

Two Omicron Subvariants Resistant to Key Antibody Treatments are Rising in the U.S.

Covid-19

Wuhan: Millions are once again on lockdown as Beijing pushes zero-Covid

Covid-19

COVID Infection Increases Blood Clot Risk, British Study Finds

Covid-19 News Asia

China Launches the World's First inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

Covid-19

Watch out for these 5 Symptoms Even if You're Vaccinated for COVID

Covid-19

COVID Vaccines Won't be Mandated For Kids, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says

Covid-19

Omicron Subvariants Reflect a 'Viral Evolution On Steroids'

Covid-19 News Asia

Omicron BF.7: Will Diwali Trigger Another Wave Of COVID in India?

Covid-19 News

COVID Cases in UK are Rising Again by a Third in a Week

Covid-19 News Asia

Omicron XBB Variant' 'Rising' in India: Should You Be Concerned Immunity-Evasive' Strain?

Covid-19

New COVID Variant Alert: Omicron BF.7 Symptoms, Prevention, And More

Covid-19

Scientists are Still Learning About Deltacron Variant, Which Combines Delta And Omicron Variants

Covid-19

Omicron BA.4.6 Makes Up Nearly 13% Of COVID Variants Circulating in the U.S.

Covid-19

Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine - How to Get a Covid Vaccine? You Must Know Everything

Covid-19

China Reported its Biggest tally of COVID-19 Infections Since late April

Published

39 seconds ago

on

China Reported its Biggest tally of COVID-19 Infections Since late April

(CTN News) – The number of new COVID-19 infections recorded in China on Saturday was at its highest since late April, a day after Beijing launched a slew of measures, including shorter quarantines, to lessen the effect of its strict zero-COVID policy.

The strict regulations harmed the second-largest economy in the world, affecting business operations and aggravating locals with lockdowns, quarantines, regular testing, and travel delays.

11,950 new COVID-19 infections were reported by the National Health Commission the day before, of which 1,504 were symptomatic, and 10,446 were not.

Comparatively, China lists 1,209 symptomatic and 9,520 asymptomatic illnesses separately, totalling 10,729 new cases a day earlier.

Investors were encouraged by Friday’s loosened restrictions, which included a shorter quarantine period for incoming travellers and those who had intimate contact with sick individuals.

These were reduced from ten days to eight, the first five of which were spent in a centralized facility.

In addition, China would no longer attempt to find “secondary” connections, a technique that included many urban people in contact tracing operations once a case was discovered, while still identifying close relationships.

However, as some major cities report increasing case numbers, the financial giant Goldman Sachs said it continues perceiving adverse risks to near-term economic development.

According to a statement released on Friday, “the adjustments to the quarantine period from ‘7+3’ to ‘5+3’ are negligible in terms of economic effect.

The statement referred to the annual parliamentary gatherings and said: “However, the signal that the top leadership is preparing for an exit from three years of zero-COVID policy at some point next year – in our view, most likely soon after the ‘Two Sessions’ are held in March – seems clear and important.”

China reported 11,803 new local cases, up from 10,535 the previous day, of which 1,452 were symptomatic, and 10,351 were asymptomatic, excluding imported infections.

Guangzhou, a roughly 19 million-person city in the south, recorded 3,180 locally transmitted diseases on Friday, up from 2,583 the day before.

According to local government statistics, the capital of Beijing recorded 68 symptomatic and 48 asymptomatic cases compared to 64 symptomatic and 54 asymptomatic instances the day before.

Daily testing is encouraged in several city sections, but economic interruptions have not stopped. The upscale SKP retail centre in the expansive Chaoyang area of the city announced that it was closed on Saturday to implement COVID control and preventive measures.

Related CTN News:

COVID Variants Omicron BQ.1/BQ.1.1 Makeup 44% of U.S. Cases: CDC

U.S. federal Judge Ruled Joe Biden’s Student loan debt Relief Plan Unlawful

Apple iPhone Production Could Drop by as Much as 30%, As China Tightens COVID-19 Curbs
Related Topics:
Continue Reading