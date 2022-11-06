Connect with us

Covid-19 News Asia

China doubles down on zero-COVID Policy after Reopening Rumours Global Markets
Advertisement

Covid-19

COVID Variants Omicron BQ.1/BQ.1.1 Make up 35% Of U.S. Cases: CDC

Covid-19 News Asia

Chinese Workers flee COVID Lockdown at iPhone Factory

Covid-19

Second Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Starts from November 1

Covid-19

Two Omicron Subvariants Resistant to Key Antibody Treatments are Rising in the U.S.

Covid-19

Wuhan: Millions are once again on lockdown as Beijing pushes zero-Covid

Covid-19

COVID Infection Increases Blood Clot Risk, British Study Finds

Covid-19 News Asia

China Launches the World's First inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

Covid-19

Watch out for these 5 Symptoms Even if You're Vaccinated for COVID

Covid-19

COVID Vaccines Won't be Mandated For Kids, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says

Covid-19

Omicron Subvariants Reflect a 'Viral Evolution On Steroids'

Covid-19 News Asia

Omicron BF.7: Will Diwali Trigger Another Wave Of COVID in India?

Covid-19 News

COVID Cases in UK are Rising Again by a Third in a Week

Covid-19 News Asia

Omicron XBB Variant' 'Rising' in India: Should You Be Concerned Immunity-Evasive' Strain?

Covid-19

New COVID Variant Alert: Omicron BF.7 Symptoms, Prevention, And More

Covid-19

Scientists are Still Learning About Deltacron Variant, Which Combines Delta And Omicron Variants

Covid-19

Omicron BA.4.6 Makes Up Nearly 13% Of COVID Variants Circulating in the U.S.

Covid-19

Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine - How to Get a Covid Vaccine? You Must Know Everything

Covid-19

Thousands of COVID Deaths in Iowa As Many Residents Are Unvaccinated

Covid-19

Testing For Coronavirus (COVID-19): How to Use a COVID-19 Test? You Must Know Everything

Covid-19

China doubles down on zero-COVID Policy after Reopening Rumours Global Markets

Published

45 seconds ago

on

China doubles down on zero-COVID Policy after Reopening Rumours Global Markets

(CTN News) – On Saturday, China said it would “unwaveringly” adhere to its zero-COVID policy, dimming the outlook for international markets after their recent rise on expectations that Beijing would relax some of its virus-control measures causing economic harm.

China is the final big economy committed to an epidemic containment approach, enforcing sudden lockdowns, broad testing, and protracted quarantines despite the significant damage to companies and global supply networks.

On Friday, stock markets rose partly due to unfounded rumours that Beijing was about to make big adjustments to the policy or even set out a roadmap for a complete reopening.

However, the National Health Commission (NHC) spokeswoman Mi Feng said on Saturday that Beijing would “hold unswervingly to… the overall policy of dynamic zero-COVID,” putting an end to the rumours.

Mi said during a news conference that “China is still dealing with the combined danger of imported illnesses and the rise of local outbreaks.”

The disease control situation is still dire and challenging, he said. “People and lives must always come first,”

According to the NHC, China reported 3,659 new illnesses on Saturday, most of which were asymptomatic.

Despite making up a minuscule portion of the huge country’s population, the hundreds of domestic instances reported over the last week have prompted authorities to respond forcefully, often with disastrous or unpopular results.

Many employees fled on foot from the world’s largest iPhone plant after it was locked down in the central city of Zhengzhou, citing food shortages, bad treatment from their employer, Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn, and insufficient medical care.

Authorities in the northwest city of Lanzhou issued a rare apology on Thursday after a three-year-old child passed from carbon monoxide poisoning due to his refusal to get medical attention during a several-week Covid lockdown.

The use of “excessively layered” and “one-size-fits-all” restrictions in certain places was criticized by officials on Saturday, but they claimed that the overall zero-tolerance virus strategy was “right”.

Reopening rumours

Speculation that China would relax its strict regulations, which include a ten-day quarantine for visitors and a “circuit-breaker” on international passenger flights impacted by Covid, led to a rise in Chinese markets on Friday.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges saw 2.4% and 3.2% gains, while the Hang Seng Index finished more than 5% higher.

However, a reopening still seems far off, with regions contributing over 10% of China’s total GDP as of Thursday being subject to some increased viral limitations, according to an estimate by Nomura.

Additionally, the Japanese bank said that it viewed an “extremely modest possibility” of any policy easing “materially terminating (zero-COVID) before March 2023” and that any effects “would likely be quite limited.”

The third quarter of this year saw a comeback in China’s yearly economic growth to 3.9%, but many still believe Beijing will fall well short of its declared target of 5.5% annual GDP growth.

At a convention last month, President Xi Jinping, who has made combating the epidemic a pillar of the legitimacy of the governing Communist Party, praised zero-“major COVID good accomplishments” as he clinched a record-breaking third term in office.

Related CTN News:

Apple iPhone Production Could Drop by as Much as 30%, As China Tightens COVID-19 Curbs

COVID Variants Omicron BQ.1/BQ.1.1 Makeup 35% Of U.S. Cases: CDC

Chinese Workers flee COVID Lockdown at iPhone Factory
Related Topics:
Continue Reading