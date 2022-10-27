COVID Infection Increases Blood Clot Risk, British Study Finds

(CTN News) – According to a sizable study released this week by British researchers, people who had mild Covid-19 during the first year of the pandemic had a greater chance of getting blood clots than those who were not infected.

According to research published in the British Medical Journal’s Heart on Monday, patients with mild Covid—defined as those who were not sent to the hospital—were 2.7 times more likely to get blood clots. Additionally, compared to those without Covid, they had a death rate that was ten times higher.

In the first year of the pandemic, 18,000 persons who contracted Covid were monitored by researchers from the Queen Mary University of London, and their health outcomes were compared to those of over 34,000 non-infected individuals.

Participants were followed up until they either died, acquired cardiovascular disease, or the study’s conclusion in March 2021. Most of the research was done before Britain’s vaccinations’ December 2020 introduction.

Patients hospitalized with the virus had a considerably elevated risk of cardiovascular illness, even though persons with moderate coronavirus had an increased risk of blood clots.

The risk of cardiovascular disease was greatest in the first 30 days after infection but persisted afterwards for moderate and severe patients.

The research also found that individuals hospitalized with Covid had 28 times the risk of blood clots, 22 times the risk of heart failure, and 17 times the risk of stroke. Overall, compared to persons without Covid, they had an almost 100 times higher death rate.

The researchers said their results show how crucial it is to watch for cardiovascular illness over the long term, especially in those with moderate COVID.

According to the study’s authors, “our results indicate the elevated cardiovascular risk of those with prior infection, which is anticipated to be larger in countries with restricted access to immunization and, therefore, greater population exposure to COVID-19.”

