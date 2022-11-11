U.S. federal Judge Ruled Joe Biden’s Student loan debt Relief Plan Unlawful

(CTN News) – Conservative critics of President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt won a win on Thursday when a federal court in Texas declared that the programme was illegal and had to be annulled.

As he ruled in favour of two borrowers supported by a conservative advocacy organization, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointment of former Republican President Donald Trump in Fort Worth, labelled the programme an “unconstitutional use of Congress’s legislative authority.”

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis had temporarily halted the debt relief plan as it considered a request to stop it from six Republican-led states while they appealed the rejection of their own lawsuit.

The judge’s decision resulted from a case filed by two debtors who were either completely or partly qualified for the loan forgiveness promised under Joe Biden’s scheme. The plaintiffs claimed it was illegal and that appropriate rulemaking procedures were not followed.

The Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative lobbying organization, established by Bernie Marcus, a co-founder of Home Depot, supported the borrowers (HD.N).

Conservative state attorneys general and legal organizations have filed multiple cases against Joe Biden’s proposal, but plaintiffs had difficulty persuading the courts that they were affected by it in a manner that gave them legal standing until Thursday.

According to the August-announced proposal, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 annually, or $250,000 for married couples, would have up to $10,000 of their student loan debt forgiven. Up to $20,000 of the debt owed by borrowers who earned Pell Grants—grants given to low-income college students—will be forgiven.

In September, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that over 40 million individuals would be eligible for the loan forgiveness, which would erase nearly $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion outstanding student debt.

Pittman said in his 26-page decision that it made little difference if Joe Biden’s proposal was wise since it was “one of the biggest uses of legislative power without congressional approval in American history.”

Pittman said that the $400 billion student loan debt forgiveness scheme was not authorized under the HEROES Act, a statute that aids military people with loans, which the Joe Biden administration used to create the relief plan.

In our nation, Pittman said, “an all-powerful president does not govern us with a pen and a phone.” Instead, the Constitution that governs us establishes three separate and independent government departments.

The decision, according to Elaine Parker, president of the Job Creators Network Foundation, “protects the rule of law, which ensures that all Americans have their views heard by their federal government,” she said in a statement.

