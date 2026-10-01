Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Police Catch Driver Smuggling 13 Migrants

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai Police Catch Driver Smuggling 13 Migrants

Last Updated on October 1, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Police in northern Thailand intercepted a black pickup truck transporting 13 undocumented migrants near the border. The successful arrest took place at the Pu Kaeng checkpoint in Chiang Rai province. Officers set up the targeted roadblock after receiving an urgent tip about a local smuggling operation.

On September 29, 2026, local authorities organized a patrol along the busy Phahonyothin Road. Police commanders led the specialized team after a reliable informant warned them about the illegal transport. They spotted the suspect vehicle around 6:30 PM and quickly ordered the driver to pull over.

Key Takeaways

  • Police rescued 13 undocumented migrants during a highway traffic stop.
  • The driver earned a fee of 500 baht per person for the trip.
  • Officers charged the suspect with serious human smuggling offenses.

Inside the truck, police found a 49-year-old male driver sitting alongside the foreign nationals. During early questioning, the driver admitted to picking up the large group in Mae Sai. A mysterious contact hired him through the Line messaging app to transport the migrants south. He expected to earn a quick profit for his illegal efforts.

The driver agreed to a payment of 500 baht for each person he successfully moved. He originally collected the migrants from a remote rice field in Koh Chang. His final destination was a local school located in the neighboring Phayao province.

Officers immediately arrested the driver at the busy highway checkpoint. They charged him with hiding and assisting illegal immigrants to help them avoid police capture. He confessed to all charges and was escorted to the Phan Police Station. Detectives will now prepare the official case for the local court.

Meanwhile, authorities separated the 13 migrants for standard processing under Thai immigration laws. Officials will likely deport the group back to their home countries very soon. Police continue to investigate the hidden network behind this recent smuggling attempt. They hope to catch the mastermind who originally organized the illegal trip.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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