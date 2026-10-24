Chiang Rai Governor Rushes Power to 200 Remote Homes

CHIANG RAI – Life is about to change for a remote community in northern Thailand. On October 21, 2026, Chiang Rai Governor Chucheep Pongchai ordered urgent action for Ban Pha Suk, a quiet village deep in the Mae Yao sub-district. Today, the area still lacks basic power and internet access. The governor wants these essential services delivered right away.

This blackout affects a large number of families in the region. More than 200 households across Ban Pha Suk and four nearby settlements live entirely off the grid without mobile internet. Missing these basic services creates heavy daily burdens for everyone in the community. Local leaders are finally stepping in to solve this long-standing problem.

Living without basic utilities stops a community from growing and thriving. Students struggle to study after dark, and small businesses cannot connect with buyers online. The lack of power also makes simple household chores much harder to finish. Getting these services will quickly improve the local economy and living standards.

Key Takeaways

Governor Chucheep ordered urgent help for over 200 off-grid homes in Ban Pha Suk.

Officials held a vital meeting on October 22 to solve the electricity shortage.

Strong internet access will finally reach the village by November 2026.

Fast Action on Electricity

Village headman Chinnarat Kae-sai feels very happy about the incoming support for Moo 20. He warmly welcomed the visiting teams who came to see the harsh conditions firsthand. Chinnarat feels grateful that public agencies finally recognize the severe struggles of his people. He hopes the power problem gets a fast and permanent fix soon.

Reaching this rural area takes real effort from city officials. Chamnan Sanpalikhit, the provincial chief clerk, noted that the drive from the Mae Yao municipality takes at least an hour. He explained that the governor gave strict orders to visit the site and assess the situation. The top priority is to end the hardship for these rural families quickly.

During the trip, officials sat down to listen closely to the villagers. They saw that the main electrical grid stops far short of the remote village. To find a cure, the province called an urgent meeting on October 22, 2026. Teams gathered to map out a clear, actionable plan for installing new power lines.

Providing electricity requires teamwork across many different government departments. The provincial electrical authority must figure out how to safely bring wires across the rugged terrain. The budget and timeline are the main focus areas. Everyone agrees that the villagers cannot wait much longer for help.

Internet Upgrades and Future Fixes

Locals also received great news about their digital future from the visiting team. Officials have already contacted major telecom providers to secure strong internet access by November 2026. Leaders proudly call this digital upgrade an early New Year’s gift for the village. Soon, locals will finally connect with friends, schools, and online markets easily.

Power and web access are not the only items on the repair list. The visiting team spotted broken water pipes and a damaged local bridge that need urgent attention. Work crews will inspect the sites and draft repair plans in the coming days. Clean water and safe travel routes are basic human rights for everyone.

Chiang Rai officials promise to track all these projects closely to avoid delays. The governor expects regular updates to ensure these promises turn into real action. Leaders want every citizen to enjoy the same basic public services across the province. In a few months, the daily life in Ban Pha Suk will look completely different.

These upgrades will successfully bring the rural village into the modern era. Young people will not have to leave their homes just to find basic comforts. Families can stay together and build much better lives right in Mae Yao. The success of this project will serve as a model for helping other remote areas.

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