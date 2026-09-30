Chiang Rai National Parks Finally Reopen Winter

Last Updated on September 30, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Nature lovers have a great reason to smile as outdoor adventures return to northern Thailand this week. Many beautiful national parks across Chiang Rai are finally welcoming eager visitors again.

These stunning parks were closed between July and October to let local ecosystems naturally heal. Officials also closed the areas to keep everyone completely safe during the heavy rainy season.

Now, these amazing outdoor spaces are fully prepared for the busy upcoming tourist season. Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park officially reopens its gates to everyone on October 1, 2026.

Visitors can take a scenic tram ride to see the famous rescue cave up close. This location is the exact site of the dramatic 2018 rescue of the Wild Boar soccer team.

Key Takeaways

Several Chiang Rai national parks officially reopen to the public starting October 1, 2026.

Tham Luang park offers scenic tram rides to the world-famous 2018 cave rescue site.

Hikers must book early for popular mountain trails like Doi Luang and Doi Mot.

Top Hiking Trails and Waterfalls Reopen

Doi Luang National Park is also opening its gates to eager travelers on October 1. Thrill-seekers can now book long-distance hiking trips for the scenic Doi Luang and Doi Nok trails. These exciting guided hikes will take place three times each week for lucky outdoor fans.

You can easily book your hiking spot by calling 06-3018-7000 during normal daytime business hours. Park officials also accept early reservations through the popular Line messaging app for added convenience. Beyond the high mountain peaks, visitors can quickly explore the famous multi-tiered Pu Kaeng Waterfall. This stunning natural water feature is simply a must-see destination for all dedicated nature fans.

Meanwhile, Lam Nam Kok National Park has exciting news for dedicated winter hikers this year. Their long mountain trails will stay open from November 1, 2026, through February 28, 2027. Hikers can safely reserve the popular Doi Langka Luang trail starting on October 1. Bookings for the beautiful Doi Mot trail will officially open to visitors the very next day.

Camping and Border Views Await

Further away, Phu Chi Fa National Park is currently preparing its popular camping grounds. This beautiful park sits right on the scenic border of Thailand and neighboring Laos. Campers can arrive on October 1, but they must set up their tents before 6:00 PM. Park staff are very excited to show off the blooming flowers and lush forest trees.

Finally, Khun Chae National Park will take just a little bit longer to fully open. This peaceful park borders the large northern provinces of Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, and Lampang. It will officially welcome happy tourists back to its hiking trails on November 1, 2026. For the latest local travel updates, you can always check current Thailand tourism news to plan your perfect trip.

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