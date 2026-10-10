Chiang Rai Crash: Driver Escapes Blazing Car Alive

Last Updated on October 10, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – A dramatic early morning collision in Chiang Rai left a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames on October 10, 2026. The terrifying crash occurred at 4:30 AM when a small car violently struck a six-wheel transport truck at the Wiliam intersection. First responders from the Saeng Tham Public Charity Foundation immediately rushed to the chaotic scene.

Amazingly, the quick-thinking driver managed to escape the burning vehicle just moments before the intense fire swallowed it completely. They suffered only minor injuries despite the violent initial impact and rapidly spreading flames. Emergency medical crews treated the shaken driver on-site while heavily geared firefighters worked to secure the dangerous area.

Key Takeaways

A severe early morning crash between a car and a transport truck sparked a massive vehicle fire.

The car’s driver miraculously escaped the wreckage just in time, sustaining only minor injuries.

First responders successfully contained the unpredictable blaze within 30 minutes, preventing wider property damage.

Dramatic Rescue at Wiliam Intersection

Rescue teams collaborated seamlessly with San Sai Subdistrict Municipality firefighters to tackle the massive and unpredictable blaze. They continuously blasted the wrecked vehicle with high-pressure water hoses to keep the intense fire from spreading to nearby buildings. It took the dedicated emergency crews approximately 30 minutes to finally bring the roaring flames under control.

Once the thick black smoke cleared, officials quickly confirmed that the passenger car was completely destroyed by the extreme heat. Local police officers are currently collecting physical evidence from the busy intersection to determine the exact cause of this accident. Authorities are also reviewing nearby traffic cameras to fully understand the exact sequence of events.

Early morning hours can be incredibly dangerous for local drivers due to significantly limited visibility and extreme driver fatigue. Local traffic authorities strongly urge motorists to remain extra vigilant and slow down when approaching major intersections before dawn. This successful joint rescue operation perfectly highlights the vital importance of rapid emergency response teams in our local community.

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