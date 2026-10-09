Police Raid Chiang Rai Temple Arrest Chinese Fugatives

Last Updated on October 9, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Thai authorities have launched “Operation Northern Shadow” in Chiang Rai province to dismantle a major transnational crime network. This massive crackdown targets criminals using loopholes in the civil registration system. These groups create fake Thai identity cards for foreigners.

Officials revealed that the syndicate helped illegal immigrants steal the identities of stateless people. This allowed dangerous individuals to obtain official Thai documents. Experts warn this poses a severe threat to national security and border control efforts.

Key Takeaways

Authorities issued 17 arrest warrants for suspects, including corrupt government officials.

Police seized over 23 million baht in cash from a smuggling suspect.

Two Chinese fugitives with INTERPOL Red Notices were caught using fake IDs.

Uncovering the Identity Theft Ring

The Department of Provincial Administration led the joint operation alongside national police forces. Investigators found that corrupt state officials actively helped foreign criminals enter the civil registry. They altered official records to provide false evidence for Thai ID cards.

Authorities focused on four major cases connected to this illegal network. In the first case, a suspect named Mr. Yilong was caught stealing identities. He charged high fees to create counterfeit identification cards for illegal aliens.

Police have issued three arrest warrants for this specific criminal ring. They are also actively revoking the fake documents. In a second major bust, officers arrested a Myanmar national known as Mr. Sai.

He was caught trying to smuggle over 23 million baht in cash out of the country. This massive arrest led to a surprising discovery at a local Buddhist temple.

Temple Raids and INTERPOL Fugitives

Following the cash seizure, authorities raided the nearby religious site. They found 19 foreign monks and novices living there illegally without proper documentation. Many had overstayed their visas or entered the country unlawfully through porous borders.

The temple’s abbot now faces serious criminal charges for harboring the undocumented men. Officials are cracking down hard on any local institutions hiding illegal immigrants.

The third case involves a Chinese fugitive known as Mr. Jin. He is currently wanted on an INTERPOL Red Notice for a massive financial crime. The fraud case in China is reportedly worth an estimated 15 billion baht.

Mr. Jin successfully obtained a stateless person identity card by bribing local officials. Investigators traced his fake documents back to state employees and corrupt local witnesses. This specific investigation alone resulted in 14 high-profile arrest warrants.

Sweeping Government Action

The final case exposed another Chinese fugitive named Mr. Guo Yu. Also wanted by INTERPOL, he used completely false information to get a real Thai ID. The government has already revoked his citizenship documents and is actively hunting his accomplices.

So far, the government has issued 17 arrest warrants across the four different cases. Authorities are pressing charges for creating false public documents and abusing official government power. According to police, six major government agencies are working together on this sweep.

Top officials promise to keep hunting down corrupt workers and international criminal syndicates. This ongoing operation highlights Thailand’s commitment to cleaning up its immigration and registry systems. The government aims to restore public trust by permanently closing these dangerous legal loopholes.

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