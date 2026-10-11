Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Teen Named Outstanding Youth 2027

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai Teen

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – A bright young student from northern Thailand is making headlines today. Jakraphat Promruangrit, an 11th grader at Wiang Pa Pao Wittayakhom School, has achieved impressive recognition.

He was officially named an Outstanding Child and Youth for the year 2027. This prestigious honor highlights his dedication to self-improvement and being a positive role model.

The school announced this proud news on October 10, 2026. Jakraphat first stood out at the provincial level in Chiang Rai before earning this broader honor. His hard work has clearly paid off, catching the attention of educational leaders. Now, he is preparing for a major national celebration next year.

Key Takeaways

  • Jakraphat Promruangrit was selected as an Outstanding Child and Youth for 2027.
  • He will receive a special plaque and certificate on National Children’s Day.
  • His success brings immense pride to his school and the Chiang Rai community.

A Proud Moment for Chiang Rai

The young achiever will formally accept his award on the upcoming National Children’s Day. During the special event, he will receive a plaque and a certificate of honor. These items will be presented directly by the Minister of Education. This annual ceremony aims to praise young people who show great conduct and abilities.

Naturally, this success has brought immense joy to his local community. Jakraphat’s family, his teachers, and the entire staff at his school are thrilled. Furthermore, it adds another impressive achievement to the youth of Chiang Rai province. Local leaders hope this recognition will encourage more students to strive for greatness.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Wiang Pa Pao Wittayakhom School openly shared their congratulations online. They are sending him strong moral support as he continues his educational journey. The school hopes he remains focused on developing his skills in the future. His journey proves that daily dedication can truly lead to widespread success.

Ultimately, Jakraphat stands as a shining example for his peers. By balancing good behavior with personal growth, he sets a high bar for students everywhere. The local community is excited to see what this bright young man will accomplish next. His story will surely inspire the next generation of Thai youth.

 Trending News:

Chiang Rai Student Tops National English Test

Chiang Rai Promotes Learning City Tourism Routes on TV

Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Ban Du Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai Police Seize 4.5M Meth Pills After Deadly Shootout
Freight Truck Driver Busted With 2 Million Meth Pills at Chiang Rai Checkpoint
Heartbreak in Chiang Rai: 11-Year-Old Boy Loses Life in Tragic Truck Crash
Tourists Rescued After Flash Floods Hit Akha Village in Chiang Rai
Share This Article
Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
Follow:
Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
Previous Article Chiang Rai Crash Chiang Rai Crash: Driver Escapes Blazing Car Alive
Next Article Sriburin Health Expo 2026 Sriburin Hospital Hosts Health Expo 2026 at Central Chiang Rai
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Chiang Rai Police Launch Spider Web Crime Sweeps
Chiang Rai Police Launch Spider Web Crime Sweeps
Chiang Rai News
China's Economic Bubble Has Bursts
China’s Economic Bubble Has Bursts Amid Capital Flight and Tariff Wars
China
Tipping in Thailand
Tipping in Thailand: Who to Tip and How Much
Destinations
Living in Thailand: The Real Pros and Cons for Expats
Living in Thailand: The Real Pros and Cons for Expats
Expat Life & Living
Red Bull's Max Verstappen Wins First Singapore Grand Prix
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Wins First Singapore Grand Prix
Sports
Thailand Airport Guide
Thailand Airport Guide: Terminals at 9 Major Airports
Destinations
Singapore Police Car Crashes 
Singapore Police Offcier Investigated After Crashing Car
News Asia
Thai Phrases Every Visitor Should Know
Thai Phrases for Visitors: Greetings, Food, and Getting Around
Learning
Thai Currency Guide
Thai Currency Guide: Notes, Coins and What Things Cos
Finance
Nene Royal
Nene Royal Balances Stardom and School After AGT Win
Phuket News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google