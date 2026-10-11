Chiang Rai Teen Named Outstanding Youth 2027

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – A bright young student from northern Thailand is making headlines today. Jakraphat Promruangrit, an 11th grader at Wiang Pa Pao Wittayakhom School, has achieved impressive recognition.

He was officially named an Outstanding Child and Youth for the year 2027. This prestigious honor highlights his dedication to self-improvement and being a positive role model.

The school announced this proud news on October 10, 2026. Jakraphat first stood out at the provincial level in Chiang Rai before earning this broader honor. His hard work has clearly paid off, catching the attention of educational leaders. Now, he is preparing for a major national celebration next year.

Key Takeaways

Jakraphat Promruangrit was selected as an Outstanding Child and Youth for 2027.

He will receive a special plaque and certificate on National Children’s Day.

His success brings immense pride to his school and the Chiang Rai community.

A Proud Moment for Chiang Rai

The young achiever will formally accept his award on the upcoming National Children’s Day. During the special event, he will receive a plaque and a certificate of honor. These items will be presented directly by the Minister of Education. This annual ceremony aims to praise young people who show great conduct and abilities.

Naturally, this success has brought immense joy to his local community. Jakraphat’s family, his teachers, and the entire staff at his school are thrilled. Furthermore, it adds another impressive achievement to the youth of Chiang Rai province. Local leaders hope this recognition will encourage more students to strive for greatness.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Wiang Pa Pao Wittayakhom School openly shared their congratulations online. They are sending him strong moral support as he continues his educational journey. The school hopes he remains focused on developing his skills in the future. His journey proves that daily dedication can truly lead to widespread success.

Ultimately, Jakraphat stands as a shining example for his peers. By balancing good behavior with personal growth, he sets a high bar for students everywhere. The local community is excited to see what this bright young man will accomplish next. His story will surely inspire the next generation of Thai youth.

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