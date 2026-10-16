Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Immigration Police Bust Chinese Smuggling Ring 

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai Immigration Police Bust Chinese Smuggling Ring 

Last Updated on October 16, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI –  Immigration police successfully dismantled an illegal human smuggling operation near the border. Officers arrested a group of six Chinese nationals alongside two Thai facilitators who were hiding in a rented safe house. The suspects were quietly preparing to travel deeper into Thailand when law enforcement unexpectedly raided the property.

Investigators tracked the group after they secretly crossed the Mekong River under the cover of darkness. The migrants reportedly fled the controversial Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in neighboring Laos to seek new opportunities. They intentionally entered Thailand through natural border crossings in Chiang Saen district to completely avoid official immigration checkpoints.

Key Takeaways

  • Authorities arrested six Chinese nationals and two Thai citizens operating a smuggling ring in Chiang Rai.
  • The migrants escaped the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos by crossing the Mekong River.
  • Thai smugglers rented a safe house for 5,000 baht a month to hide the group before moving them to Bangkok.

Uncovering the Mae Sai Safe House

Acting on credible intelligence, officers raided a discreet residence located in Pa Faen village in the Pong Pha subdistrict. Inside, they discovered 43-year-old Suthiwat and 54-year-old Pornchai guarding the undocumented migrants in cramped conditions. The six Chinese individuals, ranging in age from 15 to 36 years old, were waiting for their next transport. They were officially identified as Zhu Mo Long, Li Huo, Luo Wang, Dai Jing Xiang, Su Xiang Guan, and Wei Mei Ting.

Through an interpreter, the migrants explained their harrowing journey escaping from Bokeo province in Laos. They paid organized smugglers to ferry them across the rushing water to safety. Once on the Thai side, the group immediately headed to the pre-arranged shelter to avoid detection by border patrols. This incident clearly mirrors recent events where police busted networks illegally transporting Chinese migrants across regional borders.

The two Thai suspects quickly confessed to their active role in the illegal enterprise during police questioning. They admitted to renting the property for 5,000 baht a month starting on September 24, 2026. A mysterious broker known only as “Ton” hired them to manage the daily logistics for the hidden group. For their efforts, they received a small payment of 200 baht per person to provide basic food and drinking water.

Confessions and Criminal Charges

Their primary job was to keep the migrants hidden until another transport team arrived to drive them to Bangkok. Immigration officials officially charged the Thai pair with harboring and assisting illegal aliens to intentionally evade capture. Meanwhile, the six Chinese nationals face strict charges for entering and staying in the kingdom without legal permission. All eight individuals were handed over to local investigators to face full prosecution under Thai law.

This successful raid heavily highlights the ongoing challenges faced by immigration officers working in northern Thailand. The highly porous nature of the Mekong River border makes it difficult to completely stop organized illegal crossings. However, increased intelligence gathering and vigilant community tips are proving highly effective for local police. Authorities are now expanding their investigation to identify the broker named “Ton” and permanently dismantle the wider criminal syndicate.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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