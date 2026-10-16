Sports

Teen Grabs Double Gold at EGAT Weightlifting Tourney

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
EGAT Weightlifting Tourney

Last Updated on October 16, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – The highly anticipated 2026 EGAT Youth Weightlifting Championship has officially kicked off in northern Thailand. Young athletes from across the country gathered at the Nakhon Chiang Rai Convention Center to compete for the prestigious HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya Trophy. The exciting event, running from October 15 to 26, highlights the brightest young talents in the sport today.

Opening day set a thrilling tone as competitors in the 13 to 15 age bracket stepped onto the platform. Local leaders, including Nakhon Chiang Rai Mayor Wanchai Jongsuthanamanee, attended the event to support the rising stars. Ratana Jongsuthanamanee, President of the Chiang Rai Sports Association, proudly presented medals to the first group of champions.

Key Takeaways:

  • Jakkrapong Anya secured two gold medals and one silver in the highly competitive 50kg men’s category.
  • Chiang Rai is hosting both the Youth and Junior national championships over a two-week period.
  • Top global sports officials attended the opening day to scout Thailand’s next generation of weightlifting talent.

Rising Stars Clash in the 50kg Division

The real action began with the men’s 50-kilogram weight class, where young lifters showcased incredible strength. Jakkrapong Anya, representing Nakhon Ratchasima Sports School A, quickly stole the spotlight. He dominated the competition early on, securing two gold medals and one silver to kick off his tournament run.

Jakkrapong lifted an impressive 105 kilograms in the clean and jerk to win his first gold. He also claimed the gold medal for total weight, finishing with a massive 183 kilograms. In the snatch event, he secured a silver medal with a solid 78-kilogram lift, proving his all-around capability on the big stage.

Meanwhile, Jaruwit Monmanat-chai from Chiang Mai’s Rajaprajanugroh 31 School also put on a fantastic show. He actually edged out Jakkrapong in the snatch to win gold with a 79-kilogram lift. Jaruwit then added two silver medals to his collection for his 91-kilogram clean and jerk and 170-kilogram total weight.

Building the Future of Thai Weightlifting

Other young athletes also left their mark during the fierce opening day battles. Kritchakorn Puangthaisong of Chonburi Sports School D took home two hard-earned bronze medals. He managed a 90-kilogram clean and jerk, bringing his total weight to a respectable 163 kilograms. Kritsada Thaithawee from Suphanburi earned a bronze in the snatch with 75 kilograms.

The presence of major sports figures added extra weight to the tournament. Major General Intarat Yodbangtoey, Honorary President of the International Weightlifting Federation, watched the matches closely. His attendance highlights how crucial this youth tournament is for spotting the next generation of Olympic hopefuls for Thailand.

Weightlifting has long been a major source of national pride for Thailand on the global stage. Grassroots tournaments like the EGAT championships are absolutely vital for maintaining that winning legacy. These young athletes train for years just to earn a spot on this platform. Seeing their hard work pay off in real-time is a thrilling experience for the spectators.

Overall, the first day of the championship ran smoothly, setting a high bar for the rest of the week. The Chiang Rai Sports Association is proudly hosting two major events this month, covering both the Youth and Junior categories. Fans can certainly expect plenty more record-breaking moments as the competition continues through late October.

Trending News:

Chiang Rai Police Boost Unity With 2026 Sports Games

Chiang Rai Youth Sports Development: Building Young Athletes

Thousands Attend Final Day of the 2W Waterjet Pro Tour Thailand 2025 in Phayao
Polish CEO Szkaradek Appologizes Over US Open Hat-Snatching
Former Liverpool FC Striker Emile Heskey Launches LFC’s International Retail Conference
Real Madrid Grab Late 2-1 Win at Celta Vigo as Valverde Strikes in Stoppage Time
Chelsea Defeats Leeds 1-0 Heads to FA Cup Final
Share This Article
Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
Follow:
Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
Previous Article Chiang Rai Immigration Police Bust Chinese Smuggling Ring  Chiang Rai Immigration Police Bust Chinese Smuggling Ring 
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Chiang Rai Immigration Police Bust Chinese Smuggling Ring 
Chiang Rai Immigration Police Bust Chinese Smuggling Ring 
Chiang Rai News
China’s Great Stagnation
China’s Great Stagnation: What is Xi Jinping Waiting For?
China
Casio Watch Becomes Political Status Symbol in Thailand
Casio Watch Becomes Political Status Symbol in Thailand
Tech
Citizenship Thailand Fraud
Civil Registry Fraud Raises Citizenship Concerns in Thailand
Crime
How Foreigners Can Obtain Thai Citizenship
How Foreigners Can Obtain Thai Citizenship
Expat Life & Living
Thailand Is Embracing OpenAI
How Thailand Is Embracing OpenAI Through Startups
Tech
OpenAI Unveils Bold New Growth Strategy for Asia
OpenAI Unveils Bold New Growth Strategy for Asia
Tech
Thailand Gold Prices Hit Record Highs
How Thailand Sets Its Gold Price Each Morning
Finance
Bangkok Flood Payment
Why Bangkok Flood Compensation Amounts Differ
Finance
Thailand and Switzerland
Thailand and Switzerland: Trade and Relations
Business

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google