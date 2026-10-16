Teen Grabs Double Gold at EGAT Weightlifting Tourney

Last Updated on October 16, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – The highly anticipated 2026 EGAT Youth Weightlifting Championship has officially kicked off in northern Thailand. Young athletes from across the country gathered at the Nakhon Chiang Rai Convention Center to compete for the prestigious HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya Trophy. The exciting event, running from October 15 to 26, highlights the brightest young talents in the sport today.

Opening day set a thrilling tone as competitors in the 13 to 15 age bracket stepped onto the platform. Local leaders, including Nakhon Chiang Rai Mayor Wanchai Jongsuthanamanee, attended the event to support the rising stars. Ratana Jongsuthanamanee, President of the Chiang Rai Sports Association, proudly presented medals to the first group of champions.

Key Takeaways:

Jakkrapong Anya secured two gold medals and one silver in the highly competitive 50kg men’s category.

Chiang Rai is hosting both the Youth and Junior national championships over a two-week period.

Top global sports officials attended the opening day to scout Thailand’s next generation of weightlifting talent.

Rising Stars Clash in the 50kg Division

The real action began with the men’s 50-kilogram weight class, where young lifters showcased incredible strength. Jakkrapong Anya, representing Nakhon Ratchasima Sports School A, quickly stole the spotlight. He dominated the competition early on, securing two gold medals and one silver to kick off his tournament run.

Jakkrapong lifted an impressive 105 kilograms in the clean and jerk to win his first gold. He also claimed the gold medal for total weight, finishing with a massive 183 kilograms. In the snatch event, he secured a silver medal with a solid 78-kilogram lift, proving his all-around capability on the big stage.

Meanwhile, Jaruwit Monmanat-chai from Chiang Mai’s Rajaprajanugroh 31 School also put on a fantastic show. He actually edged out Jakkrapong in the snatch to win gold with a 79-kilogram lift. Jaruwit then added two silver medals to his collection for his 91-kilogram clean and jerk and 170-kilogram total weight.

Building the Future of Thai Weightlifting

Other young athletes also left their mark during the fierce opening day battles. Kritchakorn Puangthaisong of Chonburi Sports School D took home two hard-earned bronze medals. He managed a 90-kilogram clean and jerk, bringing his total weight to a respectable 163 kilograms. Kritsada Thaithawee from Suphanburi earned a bronze in the snatch with 75 kilograms.

The presence of major sports figures added extra weight to the tournament. Major General Intarat Yodbangtoey, Honorary President of the International Weightlifting Federation, watched the matches closely. His attendance highlights how crucial this youth tournament is for spotting the next generation of Olympic hopefuls for Thailand.

Weightlifting has long been a major source of national pride for Thailand on the global stage. Grassroots tournaments like the EGAT championships are absolutely vital for maintaining that winning legacy. These young athletes train for years just to earn a spot on this platform. Seeing their hard work pay off in real-time is a thrilling experience for the spectators.

Overall, the first day of the championship ran smoothly, setting a high bar for the rest of the week. The Chiang Rai Sports Association is proudly hosting two major events this month, covering both the Youth and Junior categories. Fans can certainly expect plenty more record-breaking moments as the competition continues through late October.

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