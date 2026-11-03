Chiang Rai Checkpoint Bust Yields 1 Million Meth Pills

CHIANG RAI – Authorities in Mae Lao, Chiang Rai successfully intercepted a massive drug smuggling operation heading toward the inner provinces. A joint task force stopped two pickup trucks on Phahonyothin Road in Chiang Rai, leading to a major narcotics seizure.

The coordinated operation took place on November 2, 2026, after military and police units received intelligence about a large drug shipment. They quickly set up a roadblock at the Pa Tueng drug checkpoint in Mae Lao district to catch the smugglers.

Key Takeaways

Thai authorities seized one million methamphetamine pills hidden inside parcel boxes at a checkpoint in Chiang Rai.

Four suspects were arrested after police intercepted their two pickup trucks acting as a convoy.

The illicit drug shipment was traveling from the northern border toward Phayao to reach central provinces.

A black Toyota pickup truck with Bangkok license plates approached the checkpoint, acting as a pilot vehicle for the convoy. It was closely followed by a dark gray Chevrolet panel truck, which also displayed Bangkok registration plates.

Officers stopped both vehicles and found a 23-year-old driver inside the lead Toyota truck along with two passengers. The passengers were identified as a 23-year-old and a 21-year-old, all originating from Chon Daen district in Phetchabun province.

The second vehicle was driven by a 27-year-old man from the Bang Khun Thian district in Bangkok, who was traveling alone. He drove the Chevrolet panel truck that was carrying the illicit cargo directly behind the pilot vehicle.

During the search of the Chevrolet panel truck, officers discovered four large brown parcel boxes securely stored in the cargo area. The boxes looked like ordinary deliveries, but a closer inspection revealed a completely different story.

Uncovering the Hidden Methamphetamine Cargo

Inside these seemingly normal boxes, authorities found an astonishing one million methamphetamine pills, commonly known as yaba in Thailand. The massive quantity of drugs was packaged carefully to avoid detection during the long journey south.

All four suspects were immediately taken into custody by the joint military and police task force working the roadblock. They were handed over to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for further legal action and an expanded criminal investigation.

This major bust highlights the ongoing battle against illicit drug smuggling in Thailand’s northern border regions. Security forces remain highly vigilant in their daily efforts to stop dangerous narcotics from reaching the country’s interior cities.

The successful interception was a joint effort by the local military task force and dedicated national drug enforcement units. Such collaborative operations are completely essential to disrupting large-scale criminal networks that transport illegal substances.

Officials plan to question the four suspects extensively to uncover the masterminds behind this massive drug smuggling attempt. The primary goal is to track the entire supply chain back to the drug lords operating near the border.

Law enforcement agencies continue to upgrade their intelligence gathering and daily patrol strategies along major highway routes. The national government remains fully committed to fighting the illegal drug trade and keeping local communities safe from addiction.

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