Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Checkpoint Bust Yields 1 Million Meth Pills

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai Checkpoint Bust Yields 1 Million Meth Pills

CHIANG RAI – Authorities in Mae Lao, Chiang Rai successfully intercepted a massive drug smuggling operation heading toward the inner provinces. A joint task force stopped two pickup trucks on Phahonyothin Road in Chiang Rai, leading to a major narcotics seizure.

The coordinated operation took place on November 2, 2026, after military and police units received intelligence about a large drug shipment. They quickly set up a roadblock at the Pa Tueng drug checkpoint in Mae Lao district to catch the smugglers.

Key Takeaways

  • Thai authorities seized one million methamphetamine pills hidden inside parcel boxes at a checkpoint in Chiang Rai.
  • Four suspects were arrested after police intercepted their two pickup trucks acting as a convoy.
  • The illicit drug shipment was traveling from the northern border toward Phayao to reach central provinces.

A black Toyota pickup truck with Bangkok license plates approached the checkpoint, acting as a pilot vehicle for the convoy. It was closely followed by a dark gray Chevrolet panel truck, which also displayed Bangkok registration plates.

Officers stopped both vehicles and found a 23-year-old driver inside the lead Toyota truck along with two passengers. The passengers were identified as a 23-year-old and a 21-year-old, all originating from Chon Daen district in Phetchabun province.

The second vehicle was driven by a 27-year-old man from the Bang Khun Thian district in Bangkok, who was traveling alone. He drove the Chevrolet panel truck that was carrying the illicit cargo directly behind the pilot vehicle.

During the search of the Chevrolet panel truck, officers discovered four large brown parcel boxes securely stored in the cargo area. The boxes looked like ordinary deliveries, but a closer inspection revealed a completely different story.

Uncovering the Hidden Methamphetamine Cargo

Inside these seemingly normal boxes, authorities found an astonishing one million methamphetamine pills, commonly known as yaba in Thailand. The massive quantity of drugs was packaged carefully to avoid detection during the long journey south.

All four suspects were immediately taken into custody by the joint military and police task force working the roadblock. They were handed over to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for further legal action and an expanded criminal investigation.

This major bust highlights the ongoing battle against illicit drug smuggling in Thailand’s northern border regions. Security forces remain highly vigilant in their daily efforts to stop dangerous narcotics from reaching the country’s interior cities.

The successful interception was a joint effort by the local military task force and dedicated national drug enforcement units. Such collaborative operations are completely essential to disrupting large-scale criminal networks that transport illegal substances.

Officials plan to question the four suspects extensively to uncover the masterminds behind this massive drug smuggling attempt. The primary goal is to track the entire supply chain back to the drug lords operating near the border.

Law enforcement agencies continue to upgrade their intelligence gathering and daily patrol strategies along major highway routes. The national government remains fully committed to fighting the illegal drug trade and keeping local communities safe from addiction.

Trending News:

Chiang Rai Police Intensify Hunt for School Directors Killers

Chiang Rai Police Seize 376kg of Crystal Meth in Mae Sai

 

Chiang Rai Shop Owner Foils 600,000 Meth Shipping Plot
Sediment Barriers to Tackle Contamination in Chiang Rai’s Rivers Proposed to Cabinet
Chiang Rai Hold Merit Ceremony on the 7th Anniversary of the Tham Luang Cave Rescue
Chiang Rai Police Bust E-Cigarette, Online Gambling Ring
Myanmar Authorities Raid Tachileik Hotel, Arrest 400 Foreign Scammers
Share This Article
Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
Follow:
Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
Previous Article How GEO Works in AI Search How GEO Works in AI Search: From Questions to Citations
Next Article Chiang Rai Honors Late Canadian Cave Diver Eric Brown Chiang Rai Mourns Death of Tham Luang Cave Diver Eric Brown
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

PLA Purge Hollows Out China’s Military Command
PLA Purge Hollows Out China’s Military Command
China
Thai Police Arrest Singaporeans For Human Trafficking
Thai Police Arrest Singaporeans For Human Trafficking
Crime
drones farming thailand
Thailand Drone Rules: Registration and No-Fly Zones
Tech
Cyber Police Take Down International Scam Network
Cyber Police Take Down International Scam Networks
Crime
Baandam Museum, Black House, Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai’s Black Temple Manager Sacked Over Missing Funds
Chiang Rai News
Passenger Van Crash: 2 Dead
Passenger Van Crash: 2 Dead, 10 Injured in Highway Tragedy
Thailand News
Chiang Rai Police Arrest Driver That Stuck And Killed Nurse
Chiang Mai Police Arrest Driver That Stuck And Killed Nurse
Chiang Mai News
Chiang Rai Immigration scammers
Chiang Rai Police Recieves 18 Thai Deported From Laos
Chiang Rai News
Chiang Rai Honors Late Canadian Cave Diver Eric Brown
Chiang Rai Mourns Death of Tham Luang Cave Diver Eric Brown
Chiang Rai News
How GEO Works in AI Search
How GEO Works in AI Search: From Questions to Citations
AI

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google