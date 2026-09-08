Chiang Rai Police Investigate Mysterious Forest Shooting in Ban Du

CHIANG RAI – Local police in Ban Du Chiang Rai have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead. This tragic and shocking discovery occurred during the early morning hours on September 7, 2026. A local villager found the body while walking to a garden near the Ban Du municipality.

The victim had a single gunshot wound to his head, but investigators found no bullet casings. Police strongly believe the victim is a 34-year-old man who originally traveled from Udon Thani province. They have not yet released his official name to the general public at this time.

Key Takeaways

A 34-year-old man from Udon Thani was found shot dead in a Chiang Rai forest.

Police found no bullet casings or signs of a physical struggle at the crime scene.

The victim’s motorcycle was parked nearby, but his personal mobile phone is currently missing.

The victim was found wearing a long-sleeved jacket, blue jeans, and sturdy outdoor hiking boots. He carried a large backpack and a small chest bag containing some coins and a watch. However, investigating officers quickly noted that his personal mobile phone was missing from the scene.

A Mysterious Crime Scene

About 100 meters away, police officers found a parked motorcycle near the dirt road entrance. Detectives on the scene strongly suspect that this parked vehicle belonged directly to the deceased man. Interestingly, the motorcycle featured a mounted phone holder, but the actual phone was nowhere around.

Forensic teams and local medical examiners quickly arrived to inspect the grim and quiet scene. They carefully searched the surrounding dirt paths near the local landfill for any more hidden clues. Aside from the fatal gunshot wound, they found absolutely no signs of a physical struggle.

Police Col. Anusorn Nokhumbut is officially leading the ongoing investigation at the Ban Du Police Station. He recently stated that his dedicated team is working hard to confirm the victim’s exact identity. Officers are also looking deeply into his personal background and his daily routines for clues.

Searching for a Motive

Investigators are currently mapping out the victim’s specific travel routes leading up to his unfortunate death. They desperately want to know exactly why he was visiting this quiet and isolated forest area. Finding out who he spoke with last might finally reveal a clear motive for the crime.

This shocking event has deeply unsettled the usually peaceful and quiet Ban Du local community. Local residents are now feeling much more cautious when traveling alone near these rural forest trails. Consequently, the police are asking anyone with helpful information to come forward and speak up immediately.

According to police, officers are still checking the local security cameras. They sincerely hope these video cameras might show the victim or the unknown attacker in action. Catching the dangerous person responsible remains the absolute top priority for the local law enforcement authorities.

Seeking Justice for the Victim

The specific area where the body was found sits quietly between two small local villages. It is typically a quiet route used mostly by rural farmers and local waste management workers. This natural isolation makes it extremely difficult for police officers to find direct eyewitnesses to the crime.

Authorities remain very hopeful that they will successfully solve this tragic murder mystery very soon. The unexpectedly missing mobile phone could eventually serve as a highly crucial piece of criminal evidence. For now, the active investigation continues as police slowly piece together this very difficult puzzle.

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