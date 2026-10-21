Chiang Rai Temples 2026: Famous Temples, Ancient Temples and Temple Routes

Last Updated on October 21, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Chiang Rai Temples: A Complete Guide, from Wat Rong Khun to the Ancient Temples on the Mekong

Chiang Rai has more than a thousand temples. According to the temple register of the National Office of Buddhism (data as of 1 July 2024), Chiang Rai province has 1,092 temples spread across 18 districts. They range from world-famous temples such as Wat Rong Khun to small village temples where local people make merit on every Buddhist holy day.

This article brings together Chiang Rai’s best-known temples, with a short history of each, what to know before you go, and temple routes that can realistically be done in a day. It suits both first-time visitors to Chiang Rai and locals who want to know the temples near home better.

Quick summary for those in a hurry

The most popular temples in Chiang Rai are Wat Rong Khun (the White Temple), Wat Phra Kaew, Wat Huai Pla Kang and Wat Rong Suea Ten (the Blue Temple). All four are in Mueang Chiang Rai district and can be visited in one day.

are Wat Rong Khun (the White Temple), Wat Phra Kaew, Wat Huai Pla Kang and Wat Rong Suea Ten (the Blue Temple). All four are in Mueang Chiang Rai district and can be visited in one day. Temples linked to the region’s early history are in Chiang Saen district on the Mekong, such as Wat Chedi Luang, Wat Pa Sak and Wat Phra That Chom Kitti.

are in Chiang Saen district on the Mekong, such as Wat Chedi Luang, Wat Pa Sak and Wat Phra That Chom Kitti. The most important hilltop chedi is Phra That Doi Tung in Mae Sai district, which, according to legend, enshrines a collarbone relic of the Buddha.

is Phra That Doi Tung in Mae Sai district, which, according to legend, enshrines a collarbone relic of the Buddha. The “9 Chom” chedis are a group of hilltop chedis across the province that many people set out to visit in full.

are a group of hilltop chedis across the province that many people set out to visit in full. The districts with the most temples are Mueang Chiang Rai (167 temples), Phan (154) and Mae Chan (103).

Contents

Overview of Chiang Rai’s temples: the numbers Famous temples in Mueang Chiang Rai district Ancient temples in Chiang Saen district Temples and chedis in Mae Sai district Temples in Phan, Thoeng, Mae Suai and Mae Lao districts What are the “9 Chom” chedis of Chiang Rai? Chiang Rai temple routes: 1 day and 2 days Dress and etiquette at temples The best times to visit temples in Chiang Rai Frequently asked questions about Chiang Rai temples

1. Overview of Chiang Rai’s temples: the numbers

According to the register, Chiang Rai has 1,092 temples. Most belong to the Mahanikai order; about 45 belong to the Dhammayut order. The number of temples per district, from most to fewest:

District Temples Mueang Chiang Rai 167 Phan 154 Mae Chan 103 Thoeng 91 Mae Sai 66 Chiang Saen 66 Chiang Khong 62 Wiang Pa Pao 58 Wiang Chai 53 Mae Suai 47 Mae Lao 43 Phaya Mengrai 39 Wiang Chiang Rung 35 Pa Daet 28 Doi Luang 28 Khun Tan 28 Wiang Kaen 19 Mae Fa Luang 5

What do these numbers tell us? Phan has almost as many temples as the provincial capital district, because it is a farming area with many old villages, and each village usually has its own temple. Mae Fa Luang, a mountainous area home to ethnic minority communities, has only 5 registered temples.

Also worth knowing: temple names in Chiang Rai repeat often. The register has a Wat Rong Khun in both Mueang Chiang Rai and Khun Tan districts, and a Wat Pa Sak in Chiang Saen, Pa Daet, Mae Suai and Wiang Pa Pao. Before you set off, check that the sub-district and district match, especially when using a navigation app.

Infographic: Chiang Rai temples

2. Famous temples in Mueang Chiang Rai district

Wat Rong Khun (the White Temple), Pa O Don Chai sub-district

Wat Rong Khun is Chiang Rai’s most famous temple, well known to both Thai and foreign visitors.

According to the register and the temple history books, Wat Rong Khun is in Ban Rong Khun, Pa O Don Chai sub-district, Mueang Chiang Rai district. It was built in 1925 (B.E. 2468) and received its royally granted consecrated boundary (wisungkhamsima) in 1969 (B.E. 2512). It was an ordinary village temple until 1997 (B.E. 2540), when Ajarn Chalermchai Kositpipat, a National Artist from Chiang Rai, began rebuilding it in the form seen today. The white ordination hall, inlaid with mirror glass, represents the purity of the Buddha. The path to the hall is a bridge over a pit filled with reaching hands, representing the desires that must be crossed.

On 5 May 2014 (B.E. 2557), an earthquake in Phan district damaged the temple, and it was restored afterwards. Construction inside the temple continues, so new buildings keep appearing.

Before you go to Wat Rong Khun

The temple is on Phahonyothin Road, about 13 km south of Chiang Rai town.

Photography is not allowed inside the ordination hall.

Late mornings and afternoons on holidays are crowded; go early if you want photos.

Opening hours and the entry fee for foreign visitors change from time to time; check the temple’s official page before you go.

Wat Rong Suea Ten (the Blue Temple), Rim Kok sub-district

If Wat Rong Khun is the “White Temple”, Wat Rong Suea Ten is the “Blue Temple”. and is another of Chiang Rai’s most popular temples.

Wat Rong Suea Ten stands on the Kok River in Rim Kok sub-district, Mueang Chiang Rai district. The site was originally an abandoned temple; villagers restored it and named it after the village. According to local accounts, the name “Rong Suea Ten” (“ditch of the dancing tiger”) comes from tigers that once leapt across a stream here. Permission to establish the temple was granted on 21 August 2015 (B.E. 2558).

The vihara is 13 metres wide and 48 metres long. Construction began on 27 October 2005 and finished on 22 January 2016. Inside is a white principal Buddha image 5 metres across the lap, and the temple has a 20-metre chedi. It was designed by Salanok (Puttha Kabkaew), a local artist who previously worked with Ajarn Chalermchai at Wat Rong Khun.

Why is Wat Rong Suea Ten blue? Many people wonder about this. The designer used deep blue against gold patterns, a contemporary take on Lanna art. Many see the blue as representing calm and the Dhamma. Wat Rong Suea Ten is only a few kilometres from town, so it is easy to visit after Wat Rong Khun.

Wat Rong Suea Ten: white Buddha image in the temple grounds

Photo: Welcome to Thailand / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Wat Rong Suea Ten (Blue Temple): vihara and standing Buddha

Photo: Welcome to Thailand / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Entrance to the vihara, Wat Rong Suea Ten

Photo: Welcome to Thailand / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Inside the vihara of Wat Rong Suea Ten, the white principal Buddha

Photo: Welcome to Thailand / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Wat Huai Pla Kang, Rim Kok sub-district

Wat Huai Pla Kang can be seen from far away, thanks to its 69-metre white statue of Guanyin (the Bodhisattva of compassion) on a small hill in Rim Kok sub-district, Mueang Chiang Rai district. It is one of the province’s most popular temples for paying respect.

The temple covers about 15 rai (2.4 hectares). Phra Ajarn Phopchok Tissawangso moved here to restore what had been an abandoned temple on 19 November 2005, first setting it up as a monastic residence; permission to establish the temple was granted on 24 July 2009. The temple has the nine-tiered Phopchok Dhamma Chedi, which houses a Guanyin image, and visitors can go up inside the Guanyin statue for a view over Chiang Rai town.

Many visitors come specifically to pay respect to Guanyin, who is revered by both Thai Buddhists and Thai-Chinese. The temple also has a charity hospital set up from the donations of visitors.

Wat Phra Kaew, Trairat Road, Wiang sub-district

Wat Phra Kaew Chiang Rai is a third-class royal temple (phra aram luang), raised to this status in 1978 (B.E. 2521). It is one of the province’s most historically important temples, because it is where the Emerald Buddha was found.

The temple was once called Wat Pa Ya or Wat Pa Yia. According to legend, in 1434 (B.E. 1977) lightning struck its chedi and it collapsed, revealing a stucco-covered Buddha image inside. Later the stucco flaked off and showed a green glass-like image beneath: the Emerald Buddha now enshrined in Bangkok. The temple was then named Wat Phra Kaew.

Today the temple’s Jade Buddha Hall houses the Chiang Rai Jade Buddha, made to mark the 90th birthday of Her Royal Highness the Princess Mother (Somdet Phra Srinagarindra). The principal image in the ordination hall is Phra Chao Lan Thong, a bronze Buddha in the subduing-Mara posture. The vihara was rebuilt in 1890 (B.E. 2433).

Wat Phra Kaew is in the town centre, within walking distance of the Chiang Rai Clock Tower, so it works well as the first or last temple of the day.

The chedi of Wat Phra Kaew, Chiang Rai

Photo: Iudexvivorum / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

The chedi of Wat Phra Kaew, Chiang Rai

Photo: en:User:Jfl / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

The ordination hall of Wat Phra Kaew, Chiang Rai

Photo: en:User:Jfl / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Wat Phra Kaew, Chiang Rai, photographed around 1946

Photo: นารถ โพธิประสาท / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Wat Phra Singh, Wiang sub-district

Wat Phra Singh Chiang Rai is an old temple in the town centre. The register records its founding year as 1385 (B.E. 1928). The name comes from the Phra Buddha Sihing image, which according to its history was once enshrined here; the temple now houses a replica. Wat Phra Singh is close to Wat Phra Kaew, so both can be visited in under an hour.

The ordination hall of Wat Phra Singh, Chiang Rai

Photo: Jfmxl at English Wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Wat Doi Ngam Mueang, Wiang sub-district

Wat Doi Ngam Mueang, formerly Wat Ngam Mueang, is an ancient temple with no clear record of its construction, and it was abandoned for a period. A vihara was built in 1892 and the principal image, Phra Chao Luang, in 1902. The temple was revived in 1952 and renamed Wat Doi Ngam Mueang in 1993.

Some believe the chedi on the hill is the reliquary of King Mangrai, founder of Chiang Rai, but the historical documents note there is no primary evidence for this, and the chedi dates to around the 16th century (21st Buddhist century).

Wat Mung Mueang, Wiang sub-district

Wat Mung Mueang was established in 1840 (B.E. 2383) and received its royally granted consecrated boundary on 5 December 1866 (B.E. 2409). It has a Lanna-style chedi on a square indented base, with niches holding standing Buddha images in the “opening the world” posture on all four sides. It also has a two-coloured Buddha image, which locals say is why the temple escaped damage during the Second World War.

Wat Doi Phra Bat, Rop Wiang sub-district

Wat Doi Phra Bat was established on 21 January 1974. It has a replica Buddha footprint. According to legend, the Buddha came to this hill and left his footprint, so locals call it Doi Phra Bat (“Footprint Hill”). A chedi was later built near the footprint; the current one was built over the original, which had collapsed.

Wat Phra That Chom Sak, Ban Du sub-district

Wat Phra That Chom Sak, formerly Wat Phra That Doi Ban Yang, is one of Chiang Rai’s “9 Chom” chedis. The records say King Phangkharat had 16 relics, brought from Sri Lanka by senior monks, divided into 3 parts, one of which was enshrined at Phra That Doi Ban Yang. In 1947, Phra Khruba Khamla Sangwaro led a restoration, building over the original chedi, adding a boat-shaped vihara and renaming it Phra That Chom Sak.

Other well-known temples in Mueang district

Wat Khua Krae (Wat Mangkhala Thawararam) , Ban Du sub-district. “Khua krae” means a bridge laid with split bamboo. The register records its founding as 1896. The vihara houses a large principal image called Phra Si Sapphanyu Sammasamphutthachao.

, Ban Du sub-district. “Khua krae” means a bridge laid with split bamboo. The register records its founding as 1896. The vihara houses a large principal image called Phra Si Sapphanyu Sammasamphutthachao. Wat Dong Nong Pet , Rop Wiang sub-district. Thought to stand on an old temple site, as villagers once found an old chedi base. It now has a large crowned Buddha image called Phra Phuttha Maha Thammachakkraphat Rat.

, Rop Wiang sub-district. Thought to stand on an old temple site, as villagers once found an old chedi base. It now has a large crowned Buddha image called Phra Phuttha Maha Thammachakkraphat Rat. Wat Rim Kok, Mae Yao sub-district. A temple on the Kok River, built in 1927.

3. Ancient temples in Chiang Saen district

Chiang Saen is an ancient city on the Mekong, with old city walls and many temple ruins. If you are interested in Lanna history, Chiang Saen should not be missed. It is about 60 km from Chiang Rai town.

The Mekong at the Golden Triangle, Chiang Saen (1985)

Photo: Spielvogel / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Wat Chedi Luang, Chiang Saen

The register records Wat Chedi Luang Chiang Saen’s founding as 1290 (B.E. 1833). It has a large bell-shaped chedi, the tallest in Chiang Saen. It is next to the Chiang Saen National Museum, so both can be visited together.

Wat Pa Sak, Chiang Saen

Wat Pa Sak is outside the western wall of Chiang Saen. According to its history, King Saen Phu had it built around 1295 (B.E. 1838) and had many teak trees planted around it, giving the temple its name, “Teak Forest Temple”. Its chedi has stucco decoration that art historians often study. It is now cared for by the Fine Arts Department.

Note that there are several other temples called “Wat Pa Sak” in Chiang Rai, for example in Pa Daet, Mae Suai and Wiang Pa Pao districts, which are different temples.

Wat Phra That Chom Kitti, Chiang Saen

Wat Phra That Chom Kitti is on a hill north of Chiang Saen town. The register records its founding as 940 (B.E. 1483), one of the oldest founding years in the province’s register. It is one of the “9 Chom” chedis, and from the chedi terrace you can see the Mekong and Chiang Saen town.

Phra That Chom Kitti, Chiang Saen (Fine Arts Department book, c. 1958)

Photo: Fine Arts Department / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Wat Phra That Pha Ngao, Ban Sop Kham

Wat Phra That Pha Ngao stands on the west bank of the Mekong at Ban Sop Kham, Wiang sub-district, Chiang Saen district, and covers 743 rai. According to the Yonok Chronicle, Khun Pha Phing, the 23rd ruler of Yonok (around B.E. 494–512), built a chedi on a large boulder, believed to be this temple’s Phra That Pha Ngao.

On 17 March 1976, temple supporters found a Buddha image while levelling the ground. It was named Luang Pho Pha Ngao, and the temple was renamed Wat Phra That Pha Ngao.

Wat Phra Chao Lan Thong, Chiang Saen

Wat Phra Chao Lan Thong is in Chiang Saen town. The register records its founding as 1489 (B.E. 2032). The temple is named after the Phra Chao Lan Thong image, a Chiang Saen-style bronze Buddha.

4. Temples and chedis in Mae Sai district

Wat Phra That Doi Tung

Wat Phra That Doi Tung is in Huai Khrai sub-district, Mae Sai district, on part of Doi Nang Non. Its name in inscriptions is Wat Phra Maha Chinathat Chao (Doi Tung).

According to the Singhanavati Chronicle, the Buddha came here and foretold that it would enshrine his collarbone relic, which Phra Maha Kassapa brought here in the reign of King Achutarat. The legend continues that a chedi was built over the rock and that many kings came to pay homage. Academic articles note, however, that no evidence has been found dating as far back as the Yonok period described in the legend.

A trip up Doi Tung usually includes the Doi Tung Royal Villa and Mae Fah Luang Garden, associated with Her Royal Highness the Princess Mother, who initiated the Doi Tung Development Project. The road up is steep and winding; if you are driving yourself, use a low gear on the way down.

Wat Phra That Doi Wao

Wat Phra That Doi Wao is in Wiang Phang Kham sub-district, Mae Sai district, near the Mae Sai border crossing. The chedi is on the hilltop and the ordination hall at the foot of the hill. According to legend, the chedi was built in B.E. 296 in the time of Phra Ong Wao of Yonok Nakhon Nakphan. It later collapsed; when it was rebuilt, a black stone casket containing relics was found. The foundation stone was laid on 8 April 1951 and the chedi was celebrated on 20 February 1955. From the hill you can see Mae Sai and Tachileik in Myanmar.

Wat Phra That Doi Wao, Mae Sai

Photo: EmeraldRange / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

View of Mae Sai from Wat Phra That Doi Wao

Photo: EmeraldRange / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Wat Tham Pha Chom

Wat Tham Pha Chom is in the Doi Nang Non range, Wiang Phang Kham sub-district. Around 1973, the Supreme Patriarch visited Tham Pha Chom cave and suggested it be registered as a temple, which happened on 17 July 1983. Luang Pu Mun Bhuridatto once stayed here on retreat. The cave has stalactites and stalagmites, a reclining Buddha, and a museum of relics.

Wat Tham Pla

Wat Tham Pla is at Ban Tham Pla, Pong Pha sub-district, Mae Sai district. It sits against a mountain, and the stream in front of the cave is full of fish, which visitors like to feed. The temple has a vihara, a chedi and Buddha images.

5. Temples in Phan, Thoeng, Mae Suai and Mae Lao districts

Wat Phra That Chom Wae, Phan district

Wat Phra That Chom Wae is one of the “9 Chom” chedis, in Mueang Phan sub-district. According to its recorded history, Phaya Ngam Mueang, ruler of Phukam Yao (Phayao), had the chedi built on Doi Sang Kham around 1294 and enshrined a hair relic inside. Later, unrest drove people away and the chedi fell into ruin. In 1837, Phraya Han, the first ruler of Phan, restored it, and under Phaya Chai Chana Songkhram, the third ruler of Phan, it was enlarged and a Maha Chinathat relic enshrined.

Wat San Ma Mao, Phan district

Wat San Ma Mao is at Ban San Ma Mao, Muang Kham sub-district. The temple history book says it was first built in 1782. It has 4 brick-and-stucco Buddha images, and a Dhamma school for monks and novices since 1982.

Wat Phra That Chom Cho, Thoeng district

Wat Phra That Chom Cho is at Ban Wiang Chom Cho, Wiang sub-district, Thoeng district, about 1 km west of the district office. It is one of the “9 Chom” chedis, a Lanna-style Sri Lankan-shaped chedi. According to old scriptures, the Buddha rested under an Asoka tree on a hill near the Ing River; a naga offered him cloth and received a single hair relic, then asked the ruler of Thoeng to build a chedi in the middle of the hill to enshrine it.

Wat Phra That Chom Thong, Thoeng district

Wat Phra That Chom Thong, Plong sub-district, Thoeng district, has about 20 rai of land. It was built on 1 January 1982, officially established on 6 August 1984, and received its royally granted consecrated boundary on 22 September 2003. It has the Phra That Chom Thong chedi, an ordination hall and a statue of Phra Khruba Chao Khamla Sangwaro. (Note that this is a different temple from Phra That Doi Chom Thong in Mueang Chiang Rai district.)

Wat Saeng Kaew Photiyan, Mae Suai district

Wat Saeng Kaew Photiyan is on Doi Mon Saeng Kaew, Chedi Luang sub-district, Mae Suai district, on about 29 rai. Construction began on 9 May 2006. According to local accounts, the founding monk saw the hill in a vision before surveying the site, and the landowner donated about 19 rai for the temple. The name refers to a vision of a lotus and crystal light. On 21–22 June 2024, a fire damaged the temple’s vihara; check the state of restoration before you go.

Wat Phra That Chom Mok Kaew, Mae Lao district

Wat Phra That Chom Mok Kaew is in Mae Lao district, on the road between Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. It is one of the “9 Chom” chedis, and drivers coming from Chiang Mai to Chiang Rai can stop on the way.

6. What are the “9 Chom” chedis of Chiang Rai?

The “9 Chom” (Phra That 9 Chom) are a group of chedis on hilltops or high ground (“chom” in Northern Thai means the top or highest point), spread across several districts of Chiang Rai. The province and tourism agencies have grouped them into a route for those who want to visit them all. So many people ask, “What are the 9 Chom chedis?”

The chedis in this group mentioned in this article are:

Phra That Chom Kitti, Chiang Saen district Phra That Chom Sak, Mueang Chiang Rai district Phra That Chom Wae, Phan district Phra That Chom Cho, Thoeng district Phra That Chom Mok Kaew, Mae Lao district Phra That Doi Chom Thong, Mueang Chiang Rai district

There is also Phra That Chom Chaeng; the register has temples of that name in both Mae Suai and Phan districts. If you want to visit all 9, check the list from the Chiang Rai Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, as different sources order them differently.

Visiting all 9 Chom chedis usually takes 2–3 days, as they are far apart: in the north (Chiang Saen), the east (Thoeng) and the south (Phan, Mae Lao).

7. Chiang Rai temple routes: 1 day and 2 days

1-day Chiang Rai temple route (town and surroundings)

For those short on time; the total distance is under 60 km.

Early morning: Wat Rong Khun, arriving early to avoid crowds Late morning: Wat Rong Suea Ten, on the Kok River Midday: lunch in town Afternoon: Wat Huai Pla Kang, going up inside the Guanyin statue for the view Evening: Wat Phra Kaew and Wat Phra Singh in the town centre, then a walk to the Chiang Rai Clock Tower

Chiang Rai Clock Tower at night

Photo: Index Librorum Permissorum / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

2-day Chiang Rai temple route (town, Mae Sai, Chiang Saen)

Day 1: the town route above.

Day 2: heading north

Morning: Wat Phra That Doi Tung, Mae Sai district, with a stop at the Doi Tung Royal Villa and Mae Fah Luang Garden Late morning: Wat Tham Pla, or Wat Phra That Doi Wao near the Mae Sai border crossing Afternoon: Chiang Saen town: Wat Pa Sak, Wat Chedi Luang and Wat Phra That Chom Kitti Evening: Wat Phra That Pha Ngao on the Mekong, before heading back to town

Route for those driving from Chiang Mai

If you drive from Chiang Mai on Highway 118, stop at Wat Phra That Chom Mok Kaew in Mae Lao district on the way, then visit Wat Rong Khun, south of town, before checking in.

8. Dress and etiquette at temples

“How should I dress for Wat Phra Kaew?” and similar questions about Wat Rong Khun are very common. General rules for every temple in Chiang Rai:

Dress modestly: sleeved tops, shoulders covered, no shorts or skirts above the knee. Some temples lend or rent cover-ups, but don’t count on it.

sleeved tops, shoulders covered, no shorts or skirts above the knee. Some temples lend or rent cover-ups, but don’t count on it. Take off your shoes before entering an ordination hall or vihara.

before entering an ordination hall or vihara. No photography in buildings with no-photo signs, especially inside the Wat Rong Khun ordination hall.

in buildings with no-photo signs, especially inside the Wat Rong Khun ordination hall. Women should not touch monks or hand things to them directly; place items on the cloth the monk lays out to receive them.

or hand things to them directly; place items on the cloth the monk lays out to receive them. Don’t climb chedis, Buddha images or ruins, especially in Chiang Saen, where the ruins are under the Fine Arts Department.

chedis, Buddha images or ruins, especially in Chiang Saen, where the ruins are under the Fine Arts Department. Speak quietly and silence your phone inside buildings.

and silence your phone inside buildings. At some Lanna chedis, custom forbids women from entering the inner terrace of the chedi; look for signs at the entrance.

9. The best times to visit temples in Chiang Rai

Season: November to February is cool with clear skies, ideal for hilltop sites such as Doi Tung and the hilltop chedis, but it is also the busiest time. March to April may bring haze from open burning, so visibility on the hills is poor. In the rainy season, June to October, some mountain roads are slippery; allow extra time.

Time of day: the famous town temples such as Wat Rong Khun and Wat Rong Suea Ten are least crowded in the morning. Wat Huai Pla Kang and Wat Rong Suea Ten take on a different atmosphere after sunset, when the buildings are lit.

Buddhist holy days and important Buddhist days: on wan phra (the 8th day of the waxing moon, the full moon, the 8th day of the waning moon and the 14th or 15th of the waning moon), locals make merit at their local temple from early morning. On major days such as Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asalha Bucha, the start of Buddhist Lent and the end of Buddhist Lent, many temples hold candlelit processions in the evening, which visitors may join if modestly dressed. In 2026, the end of Buddhist Lent (Ok Phansa) falls on Monday 26 October.

Local traditions: many Chiang Rai temples hold an annual chedi festival, usually set by the Lanna lunar calendar, so the date changes each year. Check the temple’s page before you go.

10. Frequently asked questions about Chiang Rai temples

How many temples does Chiang Rai have?

According to the National Office of Buddhism’s temple register (data as of 1 July 2024), Chiang Rai has 1,092 temples. Mueang Chiang Rai district has the most, with 167.

Which temples in Chiang Rai should I visit?

For a first visit, most people go to Wat Rong Khun, Wat Rong Suea Ten, Wat Huai Pla Kang and Wat Phra Kaew, all in Mueang Chiang Rai district. If you are interested in history, add Wat Pa Sak and Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Saen, and Wat Phra That Doi Tung in Mae Sai.

What is the oldest temple in Chiang Rai?

By founding year in the register, the oldest recorded are Wat Phra That Chom Kitti, Chiang Saen (940), Wat Chedi Luang, Chiang Saen (1290) and Wat Phra Singh, Mueang district (1385). The legends of some chedis, such as Phra That Doi Tung and Phra That Doi Wao, refer to much earlier times, but there is no archaeological evidence to confirm them.

Who built Wat Rong Khun?

Wat Rong Khun was first built in 1925 as a village temple. The temple in its present form was rebuilt by Ajarn Chalermchai Kositpipat, a National Artist, from 1997.

Who designed Wat Rong Suea Ten?

Salanok, or Puttha Kabkaew, a Chiang Rai artist who previously worked with Ajarn Chalermchai at Wat Rong Khun.

What is the Blue Temple in Chiang Rai called?

Wat Rong Suea Ten, Rim Kok sub-district, Mueang Chiang Rai district.

Is there an entry fee at Wat Huai Pla Kang?

Entering the temple is generally free, but some things, such as going up inside the Guanyin statue, may have their own conditions or opening hours. Check with the temple before you go.

Where was the Emerald Buddha found?

According to legend, the Emerald Buddha was found in 1434 inside the chedi of Wat Pa Ya, which later became Wat Phra Kaew, Mueang Chiang Rai district.

Where is Phra That Doi Tung?

Huai Khrai sub-district, Mae Sai district, on Doi Tung, about 60 km north of Chiang Rai town.

How should I dress for temples in Chiang Rai?

Sleeved tops, shoulders covered, trousers or skirts covering the knee; take off your shoes before entering buildings and don’t take photos where signs forbid it.

Which Chiang Rai temples are easiest to reach from town?

Wat Phra Kaew, Wat Phra Singh, Wat Mung Mueang and Wat Doi Ngam Mueang are all in Wiang sub-district, in central Chiang Rai, within walking or cycling distance of each other.

Closing: temples in the daily life of Chiang Rai people

For visitors, Chiang Rai’s temples are beautiful and interesting places. For people in Chiang Rai, the temple is also the centre of life: morning alms on holy days, ordinations, annual village festivals, and funerals. In the North, the funeral rites are often held at the temple or at home for several nights before the cremation. Relatives and friends who cannot attend in person often send a funeral wreath to the temple as a sign of condolence.

Whether you come to Chiang Rai to pay respect to the Buddha, to see the art, or to join a merit-making ceremony, knowing a little of each temple’s history makes every visit more meaningful.

About the author

Nalinee Siriwong, from the team at พวงหรีด.ไทย, which delivers fresh-flower wreaths and fan wreaths to temples across Thailand, including temples in Chiang Rai. To send a condolence wreath to a temple in Chiang Rai, see details and order at ร้านพวงหรีดเชียงราย (Chiang Rai wreath shop).

Sources: Temple register, National Office of Buddhism (data as of 1 July 2024); Temple Histories of the Kingdom, Department of Religious Affairs; and temple histories published by the temples and relevant agencies.

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