Setting Up Home Internet in Thailand: What to Do First

Last Updated on October 2, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Internet options and application rules in Thailand can vary by building, provider, and your documents. Before choosing a plan, check fixed-line coverage at your exact address, since a provider’s service may not reach every building.

Foreign workers may need to show a work permit or a lease, and requirements differ by provider. This guide covers how to compare providers and costs, prepare your paperwork, and arrange installation, including Chiang Rai home internet options.

Key Takeaways

Check fiber availability at your exact building and unit, then ask the landlord or condo office about technician access, cabling, and drilling before choosing a plan.

Foreign workers should confirm which documents the provider accepts, whether the account can be registered in their name, and whether a lease or property-owner approval is needed.

Compare the full cost, including installation, extra cabling, router charges, contract length, and early cancellation fees. Review Thailand home internet providers before settling on a package.

Confirm the router and advertised speeds, then ask the installer to test the connection before you sign. Check performance in the rooms where you’ll work or stream, not just beside the router.

Setting Up Home Internet in Thailand as a Foreigner Starts With Your Address

For a long-term home, fixed-line fiber is often the best fit for steady video calls, streaming, and several people online at once. Still, coverage depends on the property, so check the address before signing a contract or paying a rental deposit. A nearby fiber connection does not guarantee service inside your unit.

Check fiber coverage at your exact unit

Ask AIS Fibre, True Online, or 3BB/NT to check the full address, including the condo name, building, floor, and unit number. AIS’s official fiber coverage page requests residence details because availability can vary within the same neighborhood. A provider may serve the surrounding area but lack access to a particular building, floor, or unit.

Before applying, ask your landlord or building office which providers already serve the property. Condo management may control wiring, technician access, and approval for new cabling or drilling. For foreign workers renting a home, confirm who must authorize the installation and whether the provider needs a lease or other proof of residence. These checks can prevent you from paying a deposit for a place where your preferred connection cannot be installed. See what to check before installing condo internet before you commit.

Choose fiber for steady home use, or consider 5G when wiring is not practical

Fiber is usually the more dependable choice when you work remotely, make frequent video calls, or share the connection with other household members. Because it uses a fixed wired connection, performance is less tied to indoor mobile reception than 5G. However, installation may not be possible if the building lacks compatible wiring or management won’t approve the work.

5G home internet can be a practical option when fiber isn’t available or new wiring is impractical. Before choosing it, test the mobile signal where you’ll place the router, then check for data limits or speed reductions. Also confirm the router cost, whether the plan is restricted to a registered address, and whether the provider serves your unit. Compare the actual terms rather than assuming 5G will perform like a fiber connection.

Compare AIS, True, and 3BB plans by speed and real monthly cost

AIS, True, and 3BB/NT advertise plans at several price points, but the offers you can order depend on your address and building. Treat these figures as examples, then ask each provider for a current quote for your exact unit.

What AIS Fibre, True Online, and 3BB/NT may offer

AIS lists a condo plan at ฿269 per month for up to 50/20 Mbps, plus a ฿500 per month plan offering up to 500/500 Mbps. Check the current AIS Fibre packages for eligibility and terms.

True listings include offers at ฿599, ฿899, and ฿999 per month. The advertised speeds vary by package, and some offers may include equipment or services that affect the comparison. One listed ฿599 plan offers up to 500/500 Mbps, while higher-priced packages can advertise different speed combinations. Confirm the local network type and exact package details with True.

Secondary guides have reported 3BB prices around ฿499 per month for 300/300 Mbps and ฿500 to ฿600 for 500/500 Mbps. However, these are not guaranteed current tariffs. 3BB’s official site currently advertises home internet starting at ฿500 per month, so check its current internet-only offers before comparing.

Pick a speed that fits your household, not just the biggest number

Download speed affects how quickly you receive data, such as when streaming video. Upload speed matters for video calls, sending large files, and backing up photos. If several people work or stream at once, a higher-capacity plan can help, but the biggest advertised number may not be necessary for a small household.

Compare the monthly price after VAT, contract term, router or installation charges, and included services. A foreign worker should also ask whether the plan requires a particular account holder or documents. Finally, a package’s maximum speed does not prove that the same technology or performance is available in your home. For a local example of how offers and speeds can vary by area, see fiber broadband options for remote workers in Chiang Rai.

Prepare your documents and confirm the contract before applying

Provider requirements can differ, so contact the provider directly before you visit or submit an application. Confirm which documents it accepts for your status and address, and ask for the complete contract terms in writing.

Bring your passport, proof of residence, and a Thai contact number

Providers commonly request your passport. They may also ask for a work permit, visa details, a lease, or other proof that you live at the service address. Check whether the lease must name you as the tenant and cover the full contract period. Ask, too, whether you need a Thai mobile number for the application or service updates.

If you’re a foreign worker living in employer-provided housing, ask whether a letter or housing document from your employer can support your application. Acceptance depends on the provider, so don’t assume it will replace a lease or other proof. If you rent privately, clarify who handles internet access and installation with your landlord, and review these lease questions about internet service.

Ask about advance payment, contract length, and early cancellation

Before signing, confirm the minimum contract term, any deposit or advance bills, and what you’ll owe if you cancel early or move. These conditions can affect your total cost, especially if your visa, work permit, or lease ends before the internet contract.

True Online’s published terms provide one example: a foreign applicant may need a work permit with at least one year remaining or a lease in their name with at least one year remaining. Applicants without a work permit may need to pay at least six months of service charges in advance. These are True Online’s published terms, not a universal rule, so check the requirements of your chosen provider.

Get the full installation price in writing

Installation may be free under a promotion, or it may come with a fee. The amount can depend on the offer, building, and cabling needed. For example, an AIS offer lists a ฿4,800 installation and external-wiring charge, while some promotions discount or waive fees under specific conditions.

Ask for an itemized quote that covers equipment, taxes, and charges on the first bill. Also confirm who pays if your landlord or building management won’t approve new wiring. Get the agreed price and any promotion conditions in writing before you apply.

Book installation and make sure the connection works before the technician leaves

Once your application is approved, agree on an installation date and make sure someone can meet the technician at the property. Foreign workers should coordinate with the landlord or condo office before confirming, since building access, wiring rules, and approval for drilling can affect the appointment.

Schedule around building access and cabling approval

Ask the landlord or condo office whether fiber already reaches your unit, where the router can go, and whether the technician needs approval to run or extend cable. Confirm any access procedures, such as registering the technician or booking a service elevator, and arrange for someone to be present if building management requires it.

When you book, ask the provider for its expected schedule and whether a site check is needed first. Some installations may take only a few working days when the building has ready-to-use infrastructure, while new cabling or additional approvals can add time. Treat any estimate as a guide, not a guarantee, because provider schedules and building requirements vary. For AIS customers, the AIS Fibre technician appointment tool can help arrange a visit.

Test Wi-Fi, speed, and coverage in the rooms you use

Before the installer leaves, connect a phone or laptop to Wi-Fi and, if possible, test a computer with an Ethernet cable. Check the connection near the router, then in the rooms where you work, study, or make calls. A wired test can help distinguish a service issue from weak Wi-Fi coverage inside the home.

Ask the technician to show you the router’s basic settings and explain how to contact support if the connection drops. If speeds or signal quality seem poor, describe where and when the problem occurs, and ask the technician to check it before closing the job. Record the test results and contact the provider promptly if the issue continues. Advertised package speeds describe the service plan, but Wi-Fi performance can vary with distance, walls, interference, and other devices using the network.

Frequently Asked Questions

Provider rules and building policies can change, so confirm the details for your address before you apply or sign a contract.

Can I get home internet in Thailand on a tourist visa?

Possibly, but approval depends on the provider’s current rules and the documents you can provide. For example, True Online’s published terms set specific work-permit or lease requirements for foreign applicants, while other providers may have different conditions. If you don’t have a work permit or long-term lease, ask what alternatives the provider accepts, such as advance payment or other proof of residence.

Can I transfer my internet plan when I move?

A transfer may be possible if the provider serves your new address, but contract rules vary. Before signing, ask whether moving triggers a fee, a new minimum contract period, or changes to a promotion. Also confirm what happens if your new home is outside the service area, including whether you can cancel without an early-termination charge.

Can my employer arrange internet for staff housing?

An employer or landlord may be able to help with the application or set up an account, but clarify who owns the account and pays each bill. If the account is in your employer’s name, ask whether you can keep or transfer the service when you change jobs or housing. Get the arrangement in writing so you know who handles cancellation fees and equipment.

What can I do if my condo has no fiber connection?

Ask the building office whether another provider already serves the property and whether management will approve new cabling. If fixed-line service isn’t available, compare mobile hotspot plans or 5G home internet after checking signal strength inside your unit and reviewing data limits, speed reductions, and tethering rules. These Thailand mobile plans with hotspot access can help you compare options.

Do home internet providers require a Thai bank account?

There isn’t one rule that applies to every provider or plan. Ask whether you can pay by card, bank transfer, or another method, and whether your chosen billing option requires a Thai bank account. Confirm any automatic-payment requirements before applying, especially if you expect to use an overseas card.

Conclusion

Setting up home internet in Thailand as a foreigner is easier when you confirm the details before committing. Check fiber availability at your exact address, compare the providers that can serve your unit, and verify which documents they accept and what the full charges include.

Then get building approval before booking installation. Foreign workers should keep copies of the agreement and clarify who owns the account if an employer arranges service. A few checks up front can help you avoid unexpected costs and account issues after you move in.