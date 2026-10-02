Using ThaID: Thailand’s Digital ID System Explained

Last Updated on October 2, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

ThaID can help you prove your identity and sign in to supported services without always presenting a physical card. But registration relies on a Thai national ID card, so foreign workers shouldn’t assume a passport is enough.

The Department of Provincial Administration offers self-registration and officer-assisted setup. Once registered, you can use ThaID with participating services, though each service sets its own process. If you’re a foreign worker, check what alternative ID the provider accepts; for context, see identity verification during work permit renewals.

Key Takeaways

ThaID is Thailand’s digital identity app for Thai nationals with a Thai national ID card. Foreign workers can’t register with a passport alone.

Register on your own phone by scanning your ID card and face, or visit a registration office for help. See the official ThaID app listing.

Registration lets you verify your identity with participating services, but each service sets its own eligibility rules and procedures.

Foreign residents may hold a pink ID card, which is separate from a Thai citizen ID. Check whether a provider accepts it or another option in this guide to Thailand’s pink ID card.

Using ThaID: Thailand’s Digital ID Explained

ThaID is Thailand’s digital identity app, developed by the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) under the Ministry of Interior. Previously called D.DOPA, it lets eligible users show a digital Thai ID and confirm their identity with services that accept ThaID. Those features can reduce the need to enter identity details repeatedly, but ThaID is not a universal login or a replacement for physical documents in every situation.

What the app can help you do

You can use ThaID to sign in to participating government services and confirm your identity when a supported service requests verification. For example, the BORA Web Portal accepts ThaID sign-in and lets users access Department of Provincial Administration services, including requests for certain registration documents.

The app can also display a digital Thai ID. However, what you can view or request depends on the service and the information in your official records. Each provider sets its own eligibility rules and may still ask for a physical card or other documents. Foreign workers should check requirements directly with the service they plan to use, since a passport or foreign resident ID does not automatically qualify them to register for ThaID.

DOPA describes the app’s identity features on its official ThaID information page. Its role fits into Thailand’s wider use of mobile tools for public services, though each app and agency has separate functions.

Who runs ThaID and where to get the app

DOPA is responsible for ThaID. The app is available for iOS and Android through the official Apple App Store and Google Play. Before installing, check that the app name is ThaID and verify the developer or publisher. Apple lists the developer as dopa-bora, while Google Play identifies the Bureau of Registration Administration, Department of Provincial Administration.

Use official app stores rather than links from unfamiliar messages or third-party download sites. Look-alike apps can imitate government services, so confirm the publisher before entering personal information. The official ThaID app listing is already linked in the article’s key takeaways; for a broader look at Thailand’s mobile government services, see how ThaID fits alongside other public-service apps.

How to register for ThaID and set up your account

DOPA’s published registration process requires a Thai national ID card. If you don’t have one, read the eligibility section before trying to enroll, since a passport alone won’t meet this requirement. Eligible users can register in the app or with help from an officer at a registration office.

Register yourself in the app

First, install the official ThaID app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, then open it and choose self-registration. Review and accept the terms before scanning your card. DOPA lists the official ThaID registration steps if you want to check the process as you go.

Use your phone to photograph the front and back of your Thai ID card. Make sure both images are clear, then review the scanned details on screen. If the information is correct, continue and take a face image as prompted.

Next, create an app passcode and enter it again to confirm. Choose a code that meets the app’s rules: simple sequences or repeated digits, such as 1234 or 1111 , may be rejected. Follow any additional prompts to approve access and complete setup. When registration finishes, the app should display your digital ID.

Get help with in-person registration

If you’d rather register with assistance, choose the officer-assisted option in ThaID and visit a registration office. Bring your latest Thai ID card and be ready to provide your 13-digit national ID number. The officer checks your identity and guides you through the registration steps.

The process includes scanning your index fingerprint with the officer and using ThaID to scan a QR code shown on the officer’s screen. After that, set and confirm your app passcode, following the same rules that apply to self-registration.

Office schedules and procedures can vary, so confirm local arrangements before you visit. Foreign workers who don’t hold a Thai national ID card can’t use these registration routes, even if they have other Thai documents. Once your account is active, participating services may accept ThaID for identity checks, such as the ThaiD verification process for background checks.

What you can access with ThaID, and how to check first

ThaID can confirm your identity for services that support it, but signing in does not give every user access to the same features. The agency or business decides whether it accepts ThaID, what records it checks, and whether you need to provide other information or documents.

Examples of services that support ThaID

DOPA’s BORA Web Portal lets users sign in with ThaID to access certain civil-registration services. Depending on your records and the service’s current rules, you may be able to request certified copies of some registration documents online or book an appointment at a district office. Appointment booking has its own timing limits, so check the portal’s instructions before choosing a date.

The portal also offers an option to check eligibility to vote in House of Representatives elections. That is different from checking whether someone has failed to vote or reported a reason for not voting. If you recently moved or need to confirm your polling details, review the election service’s instructions and Thailand voter eligibility and accepted ID.

DOPA maintains a current list of services that support ThaID authentication. Treat it as a starting point, not a promise that every listed service offers the same functions or accepts every user. Some options apply only to your own records, and eligibility can depend on the information in your official file.

When to keep your physical documents handy

A successful ThaID login confirms your identity through the app. It does not mean every agency, employer, bank, or private business must accept the digital ID for every transaction. A provider may accept ThaID for account access but still require a physical card, original document, or additional evidence for a separate request.

Before you start, check the exact transaction requirements on the provider’s website or contact its office. Confirm which identity documents it accepts, whether you need an appointment, and whether it requires original paperwork. Then bring the original document if the provider asks for it.

This matters especially for foreign workers. ThaID registration requires a Thai national ID card, and a passport alone does not qualify someone to register. If a service asks for identity verification, contact the provider to confirm whether it accepts your passport or another document instead.

Can foreign workers use ThaID in Thailand?

Under the Department of Provincial Administration’s published process, registering for ThaID requires a Thai national ID card. The instructions describe self-registration with the card or registration with an official, but they don’t offer an enrollment route using only a foreign passport or work permit. Foreign workers without a Thai national ID card therefore shouldn’t assume they can register. DOPA’s digital ID registration guide explains the identity-verification process.

What to use if you do not have a Thai national ID card

Contact the agency, employer, or service provider before you begin an application or identity check. ThaID eligibility and document rules are separate questions: a service may support ThaID for some users while offering a different verification method to foreign workers.

Depending on the service, it may ask for a passport, visa or immigration record, work permit, in-person identity verification, or another approved method. These are possibilities, not guaranteed substitutes for ThaID or documents that every provider accepts. Requirements can also vary by transaction and by a worker’s circumstances.

If your employer is handling a government process, ask which documents the specific agency accepts and whether you need to appear in person. For work-related paperwork, the Chiang Rai Labor Office work permit guide can help you understand the kinds of documents involved, but the relevant agency must confirm its current rules.

A pink ID card or another Thai document also doesn’t automatically qualify you to register for ThaID. Check directly with the service before relying on it, and bring the documents it confirms are acceptable.

Privacy, phone changes, and common ThaID problems

ThaID adds a consent step when a supported service requests your information, but that step doesn’t replace checking how the service itself handles your data. Setup issues are often tied to card images or device changes, so check those before trying again.

Review each request before sharing information

DOPA says ThaID notifies you when a service requests personal information. Review the request, then enter your app passcode to approve it. If you decline or enter the wrong code, DOPA says the information isn’t sent. The app also keeps a history of information sharing that you can review.

DOPA describes information approved for sharing as encrypted. However, that safeguard applies to ThaID’s sharing process; the receiving agency or business has its own data-handling rules. Read its notice before approving, especially if the request covers more information than you expected. For broader context, see Thailand’s digital ID security and privacy risks.

Fix setup issues and plan for a new phone

If self-registration stalls, check the photos of both sides of your Thai ID card. Retake any image that is blurry, dark, or cropped, then compare the details shown in the app with the card before continuing. A mismatch or unclear photo can prevent setup from completing. If the app still won’t accept your registration, DOPA lists officer-assisted registration at a registration office as an option.

ThaID works on one phone at a time. After registration succeeds on a new phone, the old phone is deactivated, so plan to complete setup before relying on ThaID for a transaction. DOPA also says the app can’t be used on a jailbroken phone. If you need to reinstall or replace your device, use an official app store and confirm the publisher; the ThaID Google Play listing identifies the Department of Provincial Administration.

For foreign workers, these troubleshooting steps don’t change the eligibility requirement: ThaID registration relies on a Thai national ID card, not a passport alone. If you can’t register, ask the service you need which other identity documents it accepts.

Frequently Asked Questions

ThaID’s registration rules are only part of the picture. Cost, device loss, and a provider’s own requirements can affect what you can do next, especially if you’re a foreign worker trying to use a service that asks for digital verification.

Is ThaID free to download and use?

ThaID is available through official app stores, but check the current listing before downloading in case its terms change. A free app download does not mean every service accessed through ThaID is free. For example, a criminal-record check may let you verify your identity with ThaID and still charge a separate processing fee. This ThaiD-enabled background-check service illustrates why you should review the service’s own payment terms.

Can I use ThaID if my phone is lost?

Secure the missing phone as soon as you can. Use your device provider’s available security options, contact your mobile carrier if needed, and notify DOPA or the service you were trying to access. DOPA’s published information does not establish that remote deactivation or a particular account-recovery method is guaranteed, so ask for the current procedure rather than relying on an assumed reset process.

Can I use ThaID on more than one phone?

No. DOPA’s guidance says an account can be registered on one phone at a time. Once setup succeeds on a new phone, ThaID use on the previous device is canceled. If you’re replacing a phone, plan to register on the new one before you need to present your digital ID or sign in.

Does a ThaID screen count as an original Thai ID card?

That depends on the agency, provider, and transaction. A service may accept ThaID for online sign-in but still require the original card for an in-person request or another step. Check the requirements before your appointment, and bring the physical card if the agency asks for it. Foreign workers should confirm which documents their specific service accepts, since ThaID registration requires a Thai national ID card.

How can I tell whether a service accepts ThaID?

Check DOPA’s official ThaID information and its published list of services that support authentication. Then review the service’s own sign-in or identity-check instructions, since availability and requirements can vary by transaction. If you’re a foreign worker, contact the provider directly to ask whether it offers another verification option for people who can’t register for ThaID.