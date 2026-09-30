Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai Records Thailand’s Highest Rainfall at 203mm

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
Chiang Mai Records Thailand's Highest Rainfall at 203mm

Last Updated on September 30, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Chiang Mai has officially recorded the highest rainfall in all of Thailand during this latest storm. A massive 203 millimeters of rain heavily battered the popular northern province late last night. This sudden and intense downpour quickly caused widespread concern among local residents and government officials. The extreme weather clearly highlights the truly unpredictable nature of the country’s current rainy season.

The Office of National Water Resources released these staggering weather figures in their latest national summary. According to their 7 a.m. report on 29 September, Chiang Mai outpaced every other region. The popular northern hub easily topped the national rainfall charts by a very significant margin. Government officials and disaster response teams continue to monitor this rapidly changing weather situation closely.

Key Takeaways

  • Chiang Mai recorded a massive 203mm of rainfall, becoming the wettest province in Thailand.
  • The ONWR officially confirmed these extreme weather figures in their 29 September morning summary.
  • Other regions like Rayong and Lop Buri saw significantly less precipitation during the exact same period.

Stark Regional Weather Contrasts

When you look at the rest of Thailand, the regional rainfall gap is absolutely massive. For example, Ubon Ratchathani in the northeast only received a very light 30mm of rain. Meanwhile, Lop Buri recorded 72mm, and the famously stormy coastal province of Rayong hit just 116mm. These surprising numbers clearly demonstrate just how isolated and intense the Chiang Mai downpour actually was.

Such stark contrasts in precipitation are highly unusual, even for the middle of the wet season. Seeing one province more than nearly double the next highest total is a rare weather event. Local leaders are already preparing emergency response teams just in case the rivers begin to overflow. Local residents should remain extremely vigilant and avoid driving through any notoriously flood-prone neighborhood areas today.

Preparing for Future Downpours

City workers across Chiang Mai are actively scrambling to clear blocked drainage systems this morning. The heavy 203mm deluge unfortunately left many local neighborhood streets completely flooded and entirely impassable. High-capacity pumping stations are working continuously to push standing water out of vulnerable residential zones. Authorities urge everyone in the affected areas to stay updated through official local radio broadcasts.

Looking ahead to the weekend, weather experts firmly warn that more heavy rain could arrive soon. The ground in northern Thailand is already heavily saturated from several previous large tropical storms. As a result, even minor additional rainfall could easily trigger sudden and dangerous flash floods. Families should keep their emergency kits ready while the ONWR provides ongoing daily weather updates.

Trending News:

Chiang Mai Closes Nature Trail Due to Flooding

Home Buyer in Chiang Mai Shocked After Finding Corpse

 

Cyber Police Bust OnlyFans Influencers Promoting Illegal Online Gambling Websites
Chiang Mai Immigration Arrests Briton Wanted for Theft and Visa Overstay
Briton Falls to His Death for 10th Floor of Chiang Mai Condo
Hands-Free Travel in Chiang Mai: How Luggage Delivery and Storage Can Save Your Trip Days
Tens of Thousands Attend the Grand Krathong Parade in Chiang Mai
Share This Article
Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
Follow:
Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
Previous Article Disaster Relief in Thailand Donating to Disaster Relief in Thailand Safely: Essential Checks
Next Article Northern Thailand's Reservoirs Northern Thailand’s Reservoirs Fill to 71% of Capacity
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

US Navy Warships Bring 5,100 Sailors to Phuket
US Navy Warships Bring 5,100 Sailors to Phuket
Thailand News
Thai Airways Suspends Cargo Operations Over Severe Flooding
Thai Airways Suspends Cargo Operations Over Severe Flooding
Business
Bangkok Airport Update
Bangkok Airport Update: Flights, Delays, and Lineups
Thailand News
Bhumibol Dam Still Has Ample Capacity, Says Flood Centre
Bhumibol Dam Still Has Ample Capacity, Says Flood Centre
Thailand News
Heavy Rain Chiang Rai
Heavy Rain Persists in Northern Thailand
Weather
Northern Thailand's Reservoirs
Northern Thailand’s Reservoirs Fill to 71% of Capacity
Environment
Disaster Relief in Thailand
Donating to Disaster Relief in Thailand Safely: Essential Checks
Expat Life & Living
Inside Lanna: The Lost Kingdom That Helped Shape Thailand
Inside Lanna: The Lost Kingdom of Northern Thailand
Northern Thailand
Flood Insurance Gaps for Thailand Businesses
Thailand Business Flood Insurance Gaps: What to Understand
Business
Cambodia Responds to Thailand's UN Statement
Cambodia Responds to Thailand’s UN Statement
Politics

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google