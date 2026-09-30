Chiang Mai Records Thailand’s Highest Rainfall at 203mm

Last Updated on September 30, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Chiang Mai has officially recorded the highest rainfall in all of Thailand during this latest storm. A massive 203 millimeters of rain heavily battered the popular northern province late last night. This sudden and intense downpour quickly caused widespread concern among local residents and government officials. The extreme weather clearly highlights the truly unpredictable nature of the country’s current rainy season.

The Office of National Water Resources released these staggering weather figures in their latest national summary. According to their 7 a.m. report on 29 September, Chiang Mai outpaced every other region. The popular northern hub easily topped the national rainfall charts by a very significant margin. Government officials and disaster response teams continue to monitor this rapidly changing weather situation closely.

Key Takeaways

Chiang Mai recorded a massive 203mm of rainfall, becoming the wettest province in Thailand.

The ONWR officially confirmed these extreme weather figures in their 29 September morning summary.

Other regions like Rayong and Lop Buri saw significantly less precipitation during the exact same period.

Stark Regional Weather Contrasts

When you look at the rest of Thailand, the regional rainfall gap is absolutely massive. For example, Ubon Ratchathani in the northeast only received a very light 30mm of rain. Meanwhile, Lop Buri recorded 72mm, and the famously stormy coastal province of Rayong hit just 116mm. These surprising numbers clearly demonstrate just how isolated and intense the Chiang Mai downpour actually was.

Such stark contrasts in precipitation are highly unusual, even for the middle of the wet season. Seeing one province more than nearly double the next highest total is a rare weather event. Local leaders are already preparing emergency response teams just in case the rivers begin to overflow. Local residents should remain extremely vigilant and avoid driving through any notoriously flood-prone neighborhood areas today.

Preparing for Future Downpours

City workers across Chiang Mai are actively scrambling to clear blocked drainage systems this morning. The heavy 203mm deluge unfortunately left many local neighborhood streets completely flooded and entirely impassable. High-capacity pumping stations are working continuously to push standing water out of vulnerable residential zones. Authorities urge everyone in the affected areas to stay updated through official local radio broadcasts.

Looking ahead to the weekend, weather experts firmly warn that more heavy rain could arrive soon. The ground in northern Thailand is already heavily saturated from several previous large tropical storms. As a result, even minor additional rainfall could easily trigger sudden and dangerous flash floods. Families should keep their emergency kits ready while the ONWR provides ongoing daily weather updates.

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