Chinese Tourist Rescued in Chiang Mai After Jumping Into Canal

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG MAI – On the evening of October 10, 2026, a shocking event unfolded in Northern Thailand. A 23-year-old Chinese tourist suddenly jumped into a canal at a popular Chiang Mai attraction.

Visitors watched in surprise as the young man plunged into the water without any warning. The exact reason behind his sudden and dangerous leap remains a complete mystery. Fortunately, emergency services were quick to arrive at the scene.

Key Takeaways:

A 23-year-old Chinese tourist unexpectedly jumped into a canal in Chiang Mai.

Emergency responders quickly rescued him and rushed him to a nearby local hospital.

Police found his passport and are currently trying to contact his family members.

Local rescue teams rushed into action to pull the tourist to safety. The Nong Khwai emergency responders immediately provided essential first aid on the spot.

After stabilizing the young man, they quickly transported him to Chiang Mai Klaimor Hospital. Medical professionals are now closely monitoring his condition to ensure he safely recovers. Meanwhile, police officers have launched a detailed investigation into the unsettling incident.

Search for Answers and Contacting the Tourist’s Family

Authorities arrived shortly after the incident took place at around 7:20 PM. Police Col. Jakreeyut Chotiwachirapong and other senior officers immediately secured the surrounding area.

They ordered Patrol Unit 122 to gather more information and speak with nearby witnesses. Everyone wants to know why the young man decided to jump into the water. The tourist was completely alone at the time of the rescue operation. No family members or friends were present to explain his actions.

Investigators searched the area to identify the young man and find his belongings. They eventually discovered his passport and a business card for his local hotel. Police have contacted the hotel staff to help track down his relatives. The main goal is to inform his family about his condition as soon as possible.

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