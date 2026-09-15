Chiang Mai News

Giant 60-Year-Old Tree Collapses at Doi Suthep Temple

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
Giant 60-Year-Old Tree Collapses at Doi Suthep Temple, Chiang Mai

Last Updated on September 15, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG MAI – A massive pine tree crashed to the ground near the famous Wat Phra That Doi Suthep temple on Tuesday morning. The giant tree fell right next to the main staircase, causing sudden panic among tourists and local workers.

Miraculously, no one was hurt when the 60-year-old tree suddenly gave way. However, the heavy trunk smashed directly into a parked red passenger truck, completely destroying the empty vehicle.

Key Takeaways

  • A 60-year-old pine tree collapsed at Wat Phra That Doi Suthep around 9:30 AM.
  • No tourists or locals were injured, but a local red passenger truck was severely crushed.
  • Authorities are now urgently inspecting other large trees around the temple to ensure public safety.

The terrifying incident happened around 9:30 AM on September 14. A huge pine tree, which was planted back in 1965, snapped and fell near the temple’s famous entrance archway.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud crack just before the tree slammed onto the pavement. As a result, the massive impact sent branches flying and sent nearby bystanders running for their lives.

Luckily, the falling tree narrowly missed the busy food stalls and local souvenir shops. A local red songthaew taxi took the full force of the blow, but thankfully, the driver was safely away.

Furthermore, this famous temple in Chiang Mai receives thousands of visitors every single day. The fact that nobody was standing under the tree remains a stroke of incredible luck.

Giant 60-Year-Old Tree Collapses at Doi Suthep Temple, Chiang Mai

Prior Warnings to Doi Suthep Temple

Residents living near the temple had actually warned officials about this specific tree before. They noticed visible signs of decay in the trunk and asked park authorities to check its overall safety.

According to  local officials previously inspected the tree but told villagers there were no issues. Consequently, this past safety check is now raising serious questions among the local community.

The sudden tree collapse at Doi Suthep temple clearly proves that the trunk was heavily rotted on the inside. Ultimately, it serves as a scary reminder of the hidden dangers posed by aging trees in busy public areas.

Many locals are now asking for better equipment to test the internal health of older trees. They believe simple visual checks are not enough to protect the millions of tourists who visit yearly.

Giant 60-Year-Old Tree Collapses at Doi Suthep Temple, Chiang Mai

Fast Cleanup and Future Safety Plans

Immediately after the crash, a large emergency team arrived to clear the dangerous debris. Workers from the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park quickly joined local government staff and temple volunteers.

They brought heavy chainsaws to cut the massive trunk and branches into smaller pieces. Because of their quick response, the temple area was able to open again for tourists shortly after.

Meanwhile, authorities are planning a massive safety sweep across the entire temple grounds. They want to carefully inspect every large tree to prevent another sudden and dangerous collapse in the future.

Tree experts will check for root rot, termite damage, and weak branches in the coming days. Protecting the safety of daily visitors at this famous Chiang Mai landmark remains their absolute top priority.

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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
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