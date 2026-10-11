Massive 287kg Meth Bust in Chiang Mai: Prime Suspect Escapes

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG MAI – Police in northern Thailand have uncovered a massive stash of illegal drugs hidden in a local apartment. Officers seized 287 kilograms of crystal meth in Chiang Mai province. The raid took place in the quiet San Sai district on October 10. Investigators tracked the drug ring to a rented second-floor room.

Authorities found the illegal drugs packed tightly into plastic containers. The room’s renter, identified only as Mr. Jai from Myanmar, managed to escape. Police believe he fled just moments before they arrived.

Key Takeaways

Police safely seized 287 kilograms of crystal meth hidden in plastic boxes.

The prime suspect, a Myanmar national named Mr. Jai, fled before the raid.

The seized drugs were waiting to be smuggled down to Bangkok.

Region 5 Police Commander Pol. Lt. Gen. Prachya Prasansuk ordered the major operation. He worked alongside other top local investigators to secure the scene. They are now actively hunting for the escaped suspect.

Smuggling Routes Uncovered

According topolice, Mr. Jai played a crucial role in a larger crime network. He acted as a middleman for wealthy drug lords. Smugglers brought the crystal meth across the rugged northern borders. They dropped the stash in Chiang Mai for temporary safe keeping. Mr. Jai’s job was simply to guard the rented room.

The plan was to move the drugs south to Bangkok and its surrounding areas. A second team of drivers was scheduled to pick up the load soon. Fortunately, police safely intercepted the shipment before it reached the capital.

Ongoing Police Manhunt

Police are currently expanding their investigation to dismantle the entire criminal network. They are interviewing the apartment owner to gather more helpful clues. Security footage from the area is also being carefully reviewed.

Authorities are highly confident they will catch Mr. Jai very soon. They warn that anyone helping him hide will also face severe legal trouble. The northern region remains on high alert as the search continues.

This successful raid marks a major victory for local law enforcement. Taking 287 kilograms of crystal meth off the streets saves countless lives. Police promise to keep fighting hard against these dangerous smuggling rings.

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