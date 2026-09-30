Thailand News

GISTDA Images Show 29 Provinces in Thailand Under Water

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
GISTDA Images Show 1.6 Million Rai Under Water in Thailand

Last Updated on September 30, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thailand is facing a massive natural disaster as floodwaters continue to spread across the country. Recent satellite data reveals the shocking scale of the ongoing crisis affecting millions of people. Over 1.6 million rai of land is now completely submerged under water.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) recently published these alarming new maps. They confirm that 29 provinces are currently battling severe and widespread inundation. Local authorities are scrambling to provide relief to the hardest-hit communities.

Key Takeaways

  • GISTDA satellite imagery shows that flooding has submerged over 1.6 million rai of land.
  • The severe water damage impacts 29 provinces across central, western, and eastern Thailand.
  • Emergency officials are actively using this space data to direct their rescue operations.

Satellites Track the Growing Flood Crisis

The detailed maps were captured by the Sentinel-1D satellite on September 27. They highlight how the central and western regions are currently taking the heaviest water damage. Parts of eastern Thailand and the greater Bangkok metropolitan area are also seeing rising water levels. Agricultural zones and low-lying residential neighborhoods remain incredibly vulnerable to the spreading floodwaters.

GISTDA has swiftly forwarded this critical geospatial data to all relevant government response agencies. This quick action allows emergency planners to better manage the evolving disaster on the ground. With accurate mapping, rescue teams can effectively deliver food and supplies to isolated villages. Access to these high-tech resources is proving essential for saving lives and protecting property.

Residents living in the high-risk zones should remain cautious and monitor the situation closely. GISTDA strongly encourages the public to use their “Check Nam” application for real-time safety updates. Available on mobile devices, this app provides around-the-clock information on floodwater movement and hazards. Staying informed helps families make safe decisions during this highly unpredictable weather event.

Government agencies continue to work together to protect vulnerable populations as the crisis unfolds. By combining modern satellite technology with dedicated ground rescue teams, Thailand hopes to safely overcome this disaster.

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Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
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