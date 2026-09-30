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Thai Airways Cuts 30% of Bangkok Flights Amid City Floods

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Thai Airways Cuts 30% of Bangkok Flights Amid City Floods

Last Updated on September 30, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Severe weather conditions are currently causing major headaches for thousands of travelers across Southeast Asia. Consequently, Thai Airways is actively cutting roughly 30% of its daily scheduled flight departures from Bangkok.

This sudden schedule reduction follows widespread city flooding that has severely disrupted normal local airport operations. Currently, the national airline plans to drop about 30 individual flights each day this week. Ultimately, this necessary emergency measure is expected to last for at least three consecutive days.

The massive flooding has made it incredibly difficult for crucial airport staff to reach work. Ground operations and baggage handling at Suvarnabhumi Airport are currently facing intense, unprecedented pressure. Before this broader reduction, the carrier had already canceled 14 flights scheduled for September 29 and 30. Airline officials state the cuts are necessary to stop endless delays and rebuild a stable flight schedule.

Key Takeaways

  • Major Flight Reductions: Thai Airways is slashing around 30 daily departures from Bangkok, representing 30% of its schedule.
  • Weather-Driven Chaos: Severe city flooding prevented ground staff from reaching the airport, crippling essential baggage operations.
  • Ongoing Disruptions: The reduced operations will last for at least three days, following earlier outright flight cancellations.

Recent weather data shows Bangkok received about 320mm of rain over just a few days. Shockingly, this massive downpour equals the rainfall the city normally sees during the entire month of September. As a result, the sprawling low-lying city is actively battling intense, highly disruptive floodwaters. Ground-handling personnel simply could not get through the flooded roads, causing a massive backlog in essential baggage sorting.

The situation quickly snowballed into a massive operational challenge for the entire commercial airline. Thai Airways Chief Executive Chai Eamsiri spoke to concerned reporters about the ongoing travel crisis. He revealed that almost 100% of flights over the past couple of days suffered severe delays. In fact, fewer than 3% of all scheduled flights managed to depart on time, since maintaining normal capacity was impossible.

Flooding Disrupts Key Travel Routes

Because of this ongoing chaos, the carrier decided to proactively trim its daily departure list. Removing 30 flights a day effectively helps ease the intense strain on the limited airport staff. Furthermore, it gives the airline a fair chance to return delayed luggage to extremely frustrated passengers. Passengers with upcoming travel plans are now feeling the pinch across several major international routes.

The airline has posted a public notice regarding the affected international and domestic travel routes. According to a recent Channel News Asia report, several key destinations are currently facing abrupt cancellations. These disruptions include highly popular regional flights from Bangkok directly to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. Additionally, long-haul routes to major European cities like Frankfurt, Munich, and Brussels are experiencing major disruptions.

Travelers should stay highly vigilant during this chaotic and largely unpredictable travel period. The airline strongly advises all passengers to thoroughly check their flight status and allow extra time for congested roads. Finally, travelers should always pack essential everyday items and important medications safely in their hand luggage. This simple step will easily prevent serious personal issues if checked baggage gets delayed in the current backlog.

Moving forward, local airport authorities are actively working to fix the ongoing operational issues quickly. Suvarnabhumi Airport is currently coordinating with the airline to urgently bring in extra ground-handling staff and repair broken baggage equipment.

Hopefully, these combined emergency efforts will finally help restore normal commercial flight operations later within the week. Until then, total flexibility and extreme patience remain incredibly key for anyone flying out of Bangkok.

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Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
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